ESSENDON will be out to respond when it hosts Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bombers fell to a 0-2 start but it was the manner of their 61-point thrashing at the hands of Adelaide that has led to criticism this week.

Brad Scott's side will get a chance to bounce back quickly when it hosts the Power (1-1).

Port managed a response of its own by thrashing Richmond in round two, a week after a heavy loss to Collingwood.

The Power have won their past eight games against Essendon.

Port has recalled ruck Ivan Soldo as one of three changes, while the Bombers have welcomed back defender Jordan Ridley.

Soldo will partner fellow ruck Jordon Sweet for the Power, while Esava Ratugolea will also play his first game of 2025 after a minor knee issue.

The Power had already confirmed Tom Cochrane will make his AFL debut, with injured trio Jack Lukosius, Ryan Burton and Lachie Jones dropping out of the side.

The Bombers will debut Saad El-Hawli, who was picked up in the mid-season draft last year, and have also brought in Ridley for injured pair Elijah Tsatas and Archie Perkins.