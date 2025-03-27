The teams are in for round three's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Tom Stewart, Steven May and Charlie Cameron. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has named star duo Tom Stewart and Bailey Smith for Saturday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Melbourne has made five changes – headed by star defender Steven May – to the team beaten heavily by North Melbourne for its showdown with Gold Coast, while tall back Liam Jones returns for the Western Bulldogs' Friday night battle with Carlton, who have left out first-year winger Lucas Camporeale.

In other round three selection news, Greater Western Sydney has recalled injured trio Jesse Hogan, Kieren Briggs and club debutant Jake Stringer for the trip to Launceston to face Hawthorn.

But all eyes are on the Cats, with Stewart making the trip north to face the premier less than a week after suffering a knee injury and Smith selecting after missing the loss to St Kilda with a calf problem.

They will face a Lions outfit bolstered by the return of dynamic small forwards Charlie Cameron (calf) and Kai Lohmann (ankle).

Jack Billings and Jake Melksham are among the Demons' other inclusions for Saturday's match against a Suns team that has named Mac Andrew, Sam Flanders and Jed Walter for their first games of the season.

As announced by St Kilda, top-10 pick Tobie Travaglia will debut against Richmond, which has Tom Lynch back from suspension.

Luke Breust has come into Hawthorn's 23 to take on the Giants, replacing the injured Connor Macdonald.

In Sunday's Western Derby, Jake Waterman has not been named for the Eagles, as he continues to battle a calf injury.

Fremantle has handed SSP signing Isaiah Dudley a debut after the 21-year-old South Australian impressed over summer. He comes into the side for the injured Brandon Walker, who will undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Sydney.

North Melbourne defender Griffin Logue has failed to overcome his hamstring injury and has not been named for the Kangaroos' trip to Adelaide to face the Crows.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd, F.Evans

Out: L.Camporeale (omitted), C.Lord (omitted)

R2 sub: Cooper Lord

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Jones, J.O'Donnell

Out: T.Duryea (managed), A.Jones (omitted)

R2 sub: Oskar Baker

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Melbourne v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.20pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, A.Johnson, J.Billings, J.Melksham, H.Langford

Out: M.Jefferson (hand), C.Spargo (injured), T.Woewodin (omitted), D.Turner (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)

R2 sub: Taj Woewodin

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, J.Walter, S.Flanders

Out: C.Ballard (knee), B.Ainsworth (injured), A.Sexton (omitted)

R1 sub: Alex Sexton

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: C.Sharman, T.Travaglia

Out: L.Stocker (concussion), H.Clark (abdominal)

R2 sub: Hugo Garcia

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch, T.Sonsie

Out: S.Banks (concussion), L.Fawcett (omitted)

R2 sub: Kaleb Smith

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: L.Breust

Out: C.Macdonald (ankle)

R2 sub: Jack Gunston

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Stringer, J.Hogan, K.Briggs

Out: C.Brown (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted), J.Leake (omitted)

R1 sub: Max Gruzewski

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 6.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: C.Cameron, K.Lohmann

Out: C.McKenna (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)

R2 sub: Conor McKenna

GEELONG

In: B.Smith

Out: M.O'Connor (omitted)

R2 sub: Ted Clohesy

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: B.Dowling, L.Nankervis, T.Murray

Out: None

R2 sub: Sid Draper

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, F.Maley, K.Dawson

Out: None

R2 sub: Dylan Stephens

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Graham, M.Flynn, B.Allan, J.Williams

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted)

R2 sub: Jack Petruccelle

FREMANTLE

In: I.Dudley, K.Worner, L.Reidy, J.Aish

Out: B.Walker (shoulder)

R2 sub: Josh Draper