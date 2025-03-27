GEELONG has named star duo Tom Stewart and Bailey Smith for Saturday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.
Melbourne has made five changes – headed by star defender Steven May – to the team beaten heavily by North Melbourne for its showdown with Gold Coast, while tall back Liam Jones returns for the Western Bulldogs' Friday night battle with Carlton, who have left out first-year winger Lucas Camporeale.
In other round three selection news, Greater Western Sydney has recalled injured trio Jesse Hogan, Kieren Briggs and club debutant Jake Stringer for the trip to Launceston to face Hawthorn.
But all eyes are on the Cats, with Stewart making the trip north to face the premier less than a week after suffering a knee injury and Smith selecting after missing the loss to St Kilda with a calf problem.
They will face a Lions outfit bolstered by the return of dynamic small forwards Charlie Cameron (calf) and Kai Lohmann (ankle).
Jack Billings and Jake Melksham are among the Demons' other inclusions for Saturday's match against a Suns team that has named Mac Andrew, Sam Flanders and Jed Walter for their first games of the season.
As announced by St Kilda, top-10 pick Tobie Travaglia will debut against Richmond, which has Tom Lynch back from suspension.
Luke Breust has come into Hawthorn's 23 to take on the Giants, replacing the injured Connor Macdonald.
In Sunday's Western Derby, Jake Waterman has not been named for the Eagles, as he continues to battle a calf injury.
Fremantle has handed SSP signing Isaiah Dudley a debut after the 21-year-old South Australian impressed over summer. He comes into the side for the injured Brandon Walker, who will undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Sydney.
North Melbourne defender Griffin Logue has failed to overcome his hamstring injury and has not been named for the Kangaroos' trip to Adelaide to face the Crows.
FRIDAY, MARCH 28
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: J.Boyd, F.Evans
Out: L.Camporeale (omitted), C.Lord (omitted)
R2 sub: Cooper Lord
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Jones, J.O'Donnell
Out: T.Duryea (managed), A.Jones (omitted)
R2 sub: Oskar Baker
SATURDAY, MARCH 29
Melbourne v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.20pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, A.Johnson, J.Billings, J.Melksham, H.Langford
Out: M.Jefferson (hand), C.Spargo (injured), T.Woewodin (omitted), D.Turner (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)
R2 sub: Taj Woewodin
GOLD COAST
In: M.Andrew, J.Walter, S.Flanders
Out: C.Ballard (knee), B.Ainsworth (injured), A.Sexton (omitted)
R1 sub: Alex Sexton
St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: C.Sharman, T.Travaglia
Out: L.Stocker (concussion), H.Clark (abdominal)
R2 sub: Hugo Garcia
RICHMOND
In: T.Lynch, T.Sonsie
Out: S.Banks (concussion), L.Fawcett (omitted)
R2 sub: Kaleb Smith
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: L.Breust
Out: C.Macdonald (ankle)
R2 sub: Jack Gunston
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Stringer, J.Hogan, K.Briggs
Out: C.Brown (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted), J.Leake (omitted)
R1 sub: Max Gruzewski
Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 6.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: C.Cameron, K.Lohmann
Out: C.McKenna (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)
R2 sub: Conor McKenna
GEELONG
In: B.Smith
Out: M.O'Connor (omitted)
R2 sub: Ted Clohesy
SUNDAY, MARCH 30
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
In: B.Dowling, L.Nankervis, T.Murray
Out: None
R2 sub: Sid Draper
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Hardeman, F.Maley, K.Dawson
Out: None
R2 sub: Dylan Stephens
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Graham, M.Flynn, B.Allan, J.Williams
Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted)
R2 sub: Jack Petruccelle
FREMANTLE
In: I.Dudley, K.Worner, L.Reidy, J.Aish
Out: B.Walker (shoulder)
R2 sub: Josh Draper