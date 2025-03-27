Errol Gulden during a Swans training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on September 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A RETURN around Sydney's second bye will be targeted for Swans star Errol Gulden as he recovers from his broken ankle.

Gulden underwent surgery after suffering the unfortunate fracture whilst being tackled in last month's AAMI Community Series clash with Gold Coast.

The club has said the back-to-back All-Australian will get more of an insight into his recovery timeline when he meets with his surgeon in coming weeks, with a return in the second half of the season being eyed.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The Swans' second bye is in round 14 in mid-June, with that 12-week timeframe viewed as a probable period as Gulden comes back from the fibula fracture.

Gulden spoke about his injury last week on a Swans podcast, saying he was starting the first steps back after his surgery, having known as soon as his leg was trapped it was a serious injury.

"I heard a pop when it happened, and I thought, 'That's probably not a good sign', but I got up and tried to put some weight through my foot and it was pretty sore," Gulden told the Sydney website.

Learn More 00:51

"But then as soon as the adrenaline from playing wore off, we had a look and my ankle was already three times the normal size before I'd even taken my sock and boot off, so we knew pretty much then that it wasn't a great injury.

"It's been a really frustrating three weeks but I had a meeting yesterday with the surgeon over Zoom to get my stitches out and hopefully start low level upper body stuff. It's been a slow process but it's all part of it unfortunately.

"I'm coming in and trying to do a bit of ankle movement and range through the ankle. I'm out of the cast and into the moonboot so can put a bit of weight through my crutches too."

Sydney had nearly 10 first-choice players missing for last week's win over Fremantle, including Gulden, Logan McDonald (ankle), Callum Mills (foot), Taylor Adams (hamstring), Robbie Fox (calf), Harry Cunningham (foot) and Lewis Melican (adductor). Justin McInerney also missed through suspension.

They were able to get through the game to post their first victory of 2025, but are clearly missing the sharp skills and decision-making, as well as elite midfield running, of Gulden, who won the club's best and fairest in 2023 and was runner-up last season.