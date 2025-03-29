Follow all the action from Saturday's round three games

MELBOURNE and Gold Coast will open a big Saturday that features two blockbusters at night.

The Demons were one of five teams to lose their opening two games but return to the MCG to host the Suns, who won their opener before having a bye.

While the Dees have fallen to Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne, the Suns started 2025 with a thrashing of West Coast.

Melbourne has continued its high rotation of players, making five changes for the clash, with Matt Jefferson and Charlie Spargo forced out by injury, while Taj Woewodin, Daniel Turner and Blake Howes have all been omitted.

Steven May's return from a fractured larynx is good news to Demons fans and Simon Goodwin alike, while Jake Melksham and Jack Billings add to returning experience. Harvey Langford and Aidan Johnson each return for their second games.

Gold Coast also gets a big-name boost with Mac Andrew coming in for his first game of 2025, along with ball-magnet Sam Flanders and big kid Jed Walter.

After bouncing back last week, St Kilda (1-1) has a chance to make it consecutive wins when it takes on Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints stunned Geelong in round two after a heavy loss to Adelaide, while the Tigers were thrashed by Port Adelaide following their shock victory over Carlton.

St Kilda has been forced into making two changes following injuries to Liam Stocker and Hunter Clark, but fans won't be complaining about getting a chance to see draftee Tobie Travaglia make his debut, with Cooper Sharman also coming into the side.

Richmond also needed to cover injury, Tyler Sonsie taking the concussed Sam Banks' place, while veteran Tom Lynch returns from suspension at the expense of first-gamer Liam Fawcett.

The evening brings two blockbusters between four teams in the premiership conversation.

Hawthorn (3-0) hosts Greater Western Sydney (2-0) under lights at UTAS Stadium.



The Hawks are flying to begin their season, while the Giants are coming off a bye following two good wins to start the year.

Sam Mitchell only has one reason to change a winning line up, and that's an ankle injury to Connor Macdonald, opening the door for Luke Breust's first senior game of the year.

There's a bit more action at selection for the Giants and all of it interesting.

Former Bomber Jake Stringer will make his orange debut, reigning Coleman medalist Jesse Hogan returns from a broken thumb and Kieren Briggs is back after a nasty concussion in Opening Round.

Callum Brown, Max Gruzewski and James Leake are the three to make way.

Brisbane (2-0) will host Geelong (1-1) at the Gabba in a game rescheduled from Opening Round.

The Lions and Cats were due to meet in the season-opener before the game was postponed due to Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Jarrod Berry said this week that Brisbane had been winning ugly, but the inclusion of silky small forward duo Charlie Cameron and Kai Lohmann should see a little more polish around the goals.

The pair come in for Conor McKenna and Will McLachlan.

Geelong has made just the one change, but it's a beauty. Star recruit, and round one's best on ground, Bailey Smith has been named, Mark O'Connor the unlucky Cat to make way.