Follow all the action from Sunday's round three games

IN-FORM Adelaide has a chance to make it three from three to start 2025 when it hosts North Melbourne.

The Crows have crushed St Kilda and Essendon to begin what is an important season under coach Matthew Nicks.

But they could face a stern test against the Kangaroos, who stunned Melbourne in round two.

However, the Roos will need to break a hoodoo at the Adelaide Oval, where they hold a 0-11 win-loss record.

James Borlase comes in for the injured Nick Murray (knee) in the only change for the Crows, while North is unchanged after last week's big win.

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Sid Draper

North Melbourne: Dylan Stephens

The Western Derby takes centre stage on Sunday night with West Coast and Fremantle locking horns.

The Dockers (0-2) are under pressure to begin the season after losses to Geelong and Sydney.

EAGLES v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

They desperately need a win against their rivals, although the Eagles (0-2) were much-improved in their loss to Brisbane last time out.

Fremantle will unveil SSP signing Isaiah Dudley for his debut in place of Brandon Walker, who will undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have brought back ex-Tiger Jack Graham along with Jack Williams, while Jack Petruccelle and Clay Hall have been omitted.