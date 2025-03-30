Xavier Lindsay is seen injured during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-ROUND pick Xavier Lindsay has been cleared of a long-term knee injury in a major relief for Melbourne after the teenager was substituted out of Saturday’s loss to Gold Coast.

The 18-year-old was substituted out of the 58-point loss at the MCG in the opening minutes after landing awkwardly in a marking contest.

Scans on Sunday ruled out major damage to Lindsay's left knee, after an anterior cruciate ligament tear couldn't be ruled out on Saturday night at the ground.

Lindsay has suffered a medial ligament sprain in the incident, making him unlikely for next Friday night's trip down the highway to play Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The Gippsland Power product had made a brilliant start to his AFL career, collecting 22 disposals in his debut game against Greater Western Sydney in round one, before finishing with 20 touches against North Melbourne in round two.

Melbourne will assess Lindsay during the week and don’t expect him to miss much football if he doesn't prove his fitness in time for round four.

The Demons have started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2019.