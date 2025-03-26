FORMER Port Adelaide and Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard remains out in front, but only four tips seperate our 12 experts heading into round three.
Hawks supporter Nat Edwards, incredibly, is the only expert to tip GWS over Hawthorn in a huge Saturday night clash, while Gemma Bastiani has gone one out in backing a West Coast upset over Fremantle on Sunday
None of Essendon, Richmond or North Melbourne got any love from our team.
CHAD WINGARD
Port Adelaide - 24 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 15
GEMMA BASTIANI
Port Adelaide - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 14
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide - 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 14
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - three points
Carlton
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 13
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - 19 points
Carlton
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 13
JOSH GABELICH
Port Adelaide - 24 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 13
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 36 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 13
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - 24 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 13
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 13
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 12
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 4 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 12
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 14 points
Carlton
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
TOTALS
Essendon 0-12 Port Adelaide
Carlton 3-9 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 3-9 Gold Coast
St Kilda 12-0 Richmond
Hawthorn 11-1 Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane 10-2 Geelong
Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne
West Coast 1-11 Fremantle
Byes: Collingwood, Sydney