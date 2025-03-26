Our footy experts have made the call on round three

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

FORMER Port Adelaide and Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard remains out in front, but only four tips seperate our 12 experts heading into round three.

Hawks supporter Nat Edwards, incredibly, is the only expert to tip GWS over Hawthorn in a huge Saturday night clash, while Gemma Bastiani has gone one out in backing a West Coast upset over Fremantle on Sunday

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

None of Essendon, Richmond or North Melbourne got any love from our team.

Check out the R3 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Port Adelaide - 24 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 15

GEMMA BASTIANI

Port Adelaide - 27 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 14

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide - 14 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 14

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - three points

Carlton

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 13

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 19 points

Carlton

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 13

JOSH GABELICH

Port Adelaide - 24 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 13

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 36 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 13

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - 24 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 13

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide - 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 13

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 12

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 4 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 12

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 14 points

Carlton

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

TOTALS

Essendon 0-12 Port Adelaide

Carlton 3-9 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne 3-9 Gold Coast

St Kilda 12-0 Richmond

Hawthorn 11-1 Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane 10-2 Geelong

Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne

West Coast 1-11 Fremantle

Byes: Collingwood, Sydney