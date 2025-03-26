Harley Reid has been sanctioned by the AFL

Harley Reid during West Coast's game against Brisbane in R2, 2025 and (inset) flipping the bird to the crowd. Picture: AFL Photos/Fox Footy

HARLEY Reid has been fined $1000 for misconduct during West Coast's loss to Brisbane on Sunday.

Reid flipped the bird to the Gabba crowd after being booed by some spectators and the AFL requested a please explain to the Eagles earlier this week.

"After requesting a please explain and reviewing Reid's submission, the AFL determined his actions during Sunday's game warranted a financial sanction," the AFL said in a statement.

Reid was involved in some off-ball banter in his team's vastly-improved performance against Brisbane, including a moment in the final quarter when he interacted with Lions supporters.

Reid won a free kick on centre wing following an Oscar McInerney indiscretion, and as the Eagles took the downfield free, the dynamic midfielder rose to his feet while cheekily raising his middle finger.

One man in the crowd could be seen standing and booing Reid, while another walked down the stairs towards the fence and offered the Eagles player some tissues.

Reid was also involved in a scuffle with Lions veteran Dayne Zorko as the pair wrestled, and smirked, on the ground.

Eagles coach Andrew McQualter did not specifically address Reid's middle finger gesture, but he supported Reid's chatter with Zorko and by-play with the fans.

"We try to bash the theatre out of this game sometimes, don't we?" McQualter said post-match.

"He's just having a bit of fun. Sometimes that's good for the game, I think."

Dealing with the attention of Brisbane stopper Josh Dunkley, the former No.1 draft pick had some influential moments among his 15 disposals that included six clearances (four from the centre) and seven tackles.

"I thought his response today, he played the right way," McQualter said.

"I thought he competed hard. He just kept competing and I thought he had some big influence on the game at different times today.

"Harley's still learning the game, he's still learning how to be the best footballer he can be and the best teammate he can be and we're going to support him and work hard with him."