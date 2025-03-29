Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL and SANFL action

L-R: Henry Hustwaite, Shaun Mannagh, Daniel Turner. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are about to kick off, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL and SANFL this weekend, with WAFL matches beginning next week.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday March 29, 2.10pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Luke Nankervis starred as Adelaide thrashed West Adelaide by 95 points on Saturday.



The dashing Crow had 28 disposals, took 11 marks and kicked two goals in the huge win.



Lachlan Murphy (26 disposals, six tackles and four clearances) and Sam Berry (22 disposals and two goals) were also important.



Midfielder Harry Schoenberg (28 and a goal), Brodie Smith (24 and a goal) and Zac Taylor (15 and two) joined in the party.



Pre-season signing Lachlan McAndrew (10 disposals and 38 hitouts) had a big game in the ruck.



Charlie Edwards (21 disposals) and Luke Pedlar (16) were solid while Chris Burgess kicked 2.4.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Werribee at NEC Hangar, Saturday March 29, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Zak Johnson impressed in Essendon's 23-point loss to Werribee on Saturday, but a fellow draftee was hurt.

Johnson was busy off half-back with 25 disposals and four marks as the Bombers fell to defeat.

But Essendon was dealt an early injury blow with Angus Clarke hurting his shoulder in the first quarter.

Veteran Todd Goldstein dominated in the ruck with 25 disposals, 45 hitouts and seven clearances, while midfielder Will Setterfield had 28 touches, nine tackles and 11 clearances.

Jayden Laverde (15 disposals and eight marks) made his return from injury and young defender Lewis Hayes had 18 touches.

First-year forward Archer Day-Wicks finished with 17 disposals, four clearances and 1.3.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Saturday, April 5 when Peel Thunder takes on Claremont in the opening round at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Northern Bullants at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 29, 12.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Shaun Mannagh is banging on the door of Geelong's senior side after a three-goal performance in the VFL on Saturday.

The mature-age draftee also gathered 22 disposals and six clearances in the 30-point win over the Northern Bullants.

Shaun Mannagh with the nail in the coffin?



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Oh0gAKs3wy — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 29, 2025

Ruckman Rhys Stanley laid his own claims with two goals, 16 disposals, eight clearances and 38 hitouts, while George Stevens had a team-high nine clearances among 34 touches.

Third-round selection from last year's draft, Jay Polkinghorne, slotted one major from eight touches, and rookie Patrick Retschko also hit the scoreboard with one goal from 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, Saturday March 29, 10.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Ruck Ned Moyle worked tirelessly as Gold Coast fell to Casey by two points on Saturday.

Moyle was the dominant ruck on the ground and finished with 17 disposals, 41 hitouts and five clearances.

Caleb Graham (27 disposals and 10 marks), Brayden Fiorini (21) and Ben Jepson (23 and two goals) found plenty of the ball.

Alex Davies (31 disposals and six clearances) worked hard in the middle and Max Knobel (three goals) had an impact up forward.

Lloyd Johnston finished with 17 touches and a goal, while Asher Eastham (16) was a solid contributor.

Sean Lemmens (17 disposals), Zak Evans (17), Jy Farrar (18) and Malcolm Rosas jnr (15 and a goal) were also in action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Williamstown at Blacktown ISP, Saturday March 29, 11am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Max Gruzewski kicked four goals as Greater Western Sydney posted a 29-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.

The young tall had 14 disposals and took two marks as his four majors proved decisive.

Defender Leek Aleer took a spectacular mark and finished with 13 disposals in the Giants' victory.

Wade Derksen (25 disposals and seven marks) impressed and Harry Rowston (26 and seven clearances) was also busy.

Draftee Jack Ough had 22 disposals and seven tackles, while Jake Riccardi kicked one goal from 22 disposals and Joe Fonti had 19 touches.

Young forward Harvey Thomas (19 disposals) was lively, Nick Madden (13 disposals, 30 hitouts and five clearances) was a good contributor in the ruck and Toby McMullin kicked two goals from his 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday March 29, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Henry Hustwaite dominated as Box Hill edged North Melbourne by nine points on Saturday.

The midfielder starred with 38 disposals, 12 clearances and six tackles in another impressive performance.

Ned Reeves had a big game with 19 disposals, 34 hitouts, seven clearances and two goals.

Ned Reeves with an important goal for @BoxHillHawks!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/cH6DFtgoNl — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 29, 2025

Jai Serong (22 disposals) and Max Ramsden (12 disposals, nine hitouts and two goals) were also good contributors.

Jasper Scaife slotted three goals, Bodie Ryan gathered 17 disposals and Will McCabe also kicked a major from seven touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, Saturday March 29, 10.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Daniel Turner put his hand up for an immediate recall to the senior side with a dominant performance in Casey's thrilling two-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

Turner kicked five goals from 19 disposals and took 14 marks to lead the Demons.

Bailey Laurie (30 disposals, nine tackles, six clearances and a goal) also starred, while Tom Fullarton slotted three majors and Will Verrall (23, 11 hitouts and 10 clearances) battled hard in the ruck.

Also dropped from the senior side, Taj Woewodin gathered 18 disposals, while Jed Adams finished with 19 and 10 marks.

Kynan Brown worked hard on his way to a game-high 10 tackles, to go with 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday March 29, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Draftee Matt Whitlock made his mark in North Melbourne's nine-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Whitlock, the No.27 draft pick, had 25 disposals and took seven marks in the Kangaroos' loss.

Brynn Teakle almost had a big day, but kicked 1.4 from 15 disposals to go with 21 hitouts.

Geordie Payne kicked 2.2 and laid seven tackles and Miller Bergman gathered 16 touches.

Tall Finnbar Maley had seven disposals and kicked two majors and Wil Dawson managed 13 disposals.

Cooper Harvey (nine disposals and a goal) and Zane Duursma (10 and one) also hit the scoreboard.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Glenelg at Alberton Oval, Friday March 28, 7.10pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

Rory Atkins found plenty of the ball in Port Adelaide's 64-point loss to Glenelg.

Former Gold Coast half-back Atkins had 24 disposals in the Power's heavy defeat.

Dante Visentini dominated in the ruck with 12 disposals and 35 hitouts, while Dylan Williams gathered 20 disposals.

Jeremy Finlayson kicked 1.2 from 15 disposals, Hugh Jackson had 16 touches and pre-season signing Josh Lai had 14 disposals.

Rookie Benny Barrett (12 disposals and five tackles) and Will Lorenz (14) also contributed and Jack Whitlock kicked one goal from his eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at RSEA Park, Saturday March 29, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Kane McAuliffe impressed again as Richmond charged home to beat Sandringham by six points in a thriller.

McAuliffe had 25 disposals, eight tackles and eight clearances as Joel Garner kicked a goal after the siren to see the Tigers to victory.

JOEL GARNER WINS IT AFTER THE SIREN!!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/BqCcuskPTD — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 29, 2025

Campbell Gray (12 disposals and a goal) had some nice moments and Thomas Sims had seven touches, nine hitouts and kicked a major.

Jasper Alger kicked two goals for the Tigers to go with his 11 disposals, while Jonty Faull had 12 touches.

Samson Ryan (seven disposals, 15 hitouts and a goal) battled hard in the ruck and Maurice Rioli jnr kicked one goal.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at RSEA Park, Saturday March 29, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Hugh Boxshall starred again as Sandringham was overrun in a thrilling six-point loss to Richmond on Saturday.

Boxshall had 18 disposals, 12 tackles, four clearances and kicked a goal in the Zebras' defeat, which came after they were held scoreless in the final quarter and the Tigers kicked four majors.

Arie Schoenmaker (29 disposals and a goal) was busy, but the defender's late decision-making cost Sandringham.

With scores level in the dying stages, Schoenmaker opted for a short kick-in and then turned the ball over deep in defence after getting the ball back, with that leading to Joel Garner's after-the-siren winner.

Ruck Harry Boyd (16 disposals, 35 hitouts and 13 clearances) starred and Angus McLennan had 19 touches.

Patrick Said (14 disposals and six marks), Zaine Cordy (10 and two goals) and Liam Henry (12 and one goal) also contributed.

James Barrat (11 disposals and five marks) had some nice moments and Jack Carroll finished with 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Saturday, April 5 when West Coast takes on East Fremantle in the opening round at East Fremantle Oval.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match