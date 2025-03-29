Luke Beveridge speaks to his players during the R3 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on March 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WIN, lose or draw, the coaches always have plenty to say as they dissect the game in the immediate aftermath.

Whether they just won a thriller or were on the wrong end of a hiding, the coaches' post-siren comments are compelling viewing.

See what your club's leader had to say in their post-match press conference.

Bombers coach Brad Scott: "The most pleasing thing is after you have a disappointing performance, you get to choose how you respond to it. You can capitulate, it's all too hard, and the pressure's overwhelming, or you can respond. And I think that's a pretty good measure of character."

Power coach Ken Hinkley: "When the game was up for grabs, they dominated us in the contest. The disappointing part of it is our key players, our better players, the ones who we needed to step up, they just weren't quite at that level all the way through the game."

Blues coach Michael Voss: "Right now, our best has been pretty good. But we just seem to be straying from us more than we'd like. It's giving little pockets of windows for an opposition to walk through. We're inviting them into the game."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge: "It's pretty satisfying. We didn't think we were doing a hell of a lot wrong. We obviously couldn't kick a goal in that first quarter, but even at half time we came in and six of their seven goals were from areas that we'd been reasonably good at. I thought the boys made some good adjustments and the coaches were really good with their instructions and their collaboration. Just to persevere through it and somehow find a way and nudge ahead, but then it's deflating giving it back. It's pretty satisfying night for everyone."

Demons coach Simon Goodwin: "Our contest and method around the ball just isn't where it needs to be right now, and it's something that we need to fix pretty quick. Our ability to execute with the ball in hand with our fundamentals and skills wasn't to the level."

Suns coach Damien Hardwick: "For our guys to set the tone was really, really important and they'll gain confidence from that. We've got this inner belief of what we can do and how far that can take us, but it's always good to put performances on the board that validate that."

Saints coach Ross Lyon: "It was more courage [from Jack Steele] to make an honest call. There was no fitness test today. He just didn't feel quite right."

Tigers coach Adem Yze: "That second half wasn't up to AFL standard, and our boys know that. We know that as coaches, we weren't good enough in the box. We lost a bit of spirit in the third quarter and a little bit of scoreboard pressure."