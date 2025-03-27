Gold Coast will look to right the wrongs on two fronts on Saturday

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's clash with Collingwood in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick says Gold Coast has a "point to prove" at the MCG on Saturday as it looks to right abysmal records against both Melbourne and away from home.

The Suns won just twice from 12 attempts in 2024 on the road and have not beaten the Demons since 2014.

Melbourne has won the past 12 contests between the clubs, with the 54-point mauling at People First Stadium last year the latest instalment.

Another win for the Demons on Saturday would equal the longest active club v club winning streak in the AFL, which is currently the 13 games in a row Geelong has won against North Melbourne.

Port Adelaide's eight-game winning run against Essendon will also go on the line in round three.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Hardwick said it was time to change.

"We're playing against a side that has probably been on the hot plate this week," Hardwick said of the 0-2 Demons.

"They've got an incredible record over our football club so that's something we're looking to change.

"We have to take that first step, get out the front door, get off the porch and meet them in the street."

Melbourne has been scrutinised externally following its heavy loss to North Melbourne last Sunday, with Hardwick describing them as a proud club led by an "outstanding coach".

The Suns have had an unusual start to their season that has so far included a postponed Opening Round match against Essendon, a heavy win over West Coast in Perth and most recently, a bye.

Mac Andrew will return from a chest injury to replace Charlie Ballard, who ruptured his ACL in round one, while Sam Flanders (back) and Jed Walter (suspension) are both available for selection and trained strongly on Thursday.

Mac Andrew poses during a media opportunity after re-signing with the Gold Coast Suns on September 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have a point to prove," Hardwick said.

"Our away record has been something that has been spoken about, we understand the narratives there.

"It is an opportunity to play on the hallowed turf of the MCG, so we will speak about it, but it’s also a hostile environment.

"The vast majority of the crowd don't want to see us win. We are there to be the bad boys, we are there to take away something that they want, and that is a win.

"So, it is a great challenge for us.

"Like I said, they have had the roll of the dice over us for a number of years, so we have to make sure we take that first step and get out there and lay that first punch."

Longest active winning streaks in the AFL

13 games - Geelong v North Melbourne

12 - Melbourne v Gold Coast

11 - Essendon v North Melbourne

9 - Collingwood v Adelaide

8 - Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

8 - Sydney v North Melbourne

8 - Port Adelaide v Essendon