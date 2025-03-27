TOP TEN pick Tobie Travaglia will make his debut for St Kilda against Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
Ross Lyon has been keen to expose plenty of new faces across the first two rounds, including Isaac Keeler last Saturday night, and now Travaglia will get his shot.
The 18-year-old arrived at RSEA Park via pick No.8 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft and will play his first AFL game at the same venue where he was involved in the defining moment of the Under-18 Marsh National Championships last July.
With less than a minute to play, Travaglia appeared to take a game-saving, title-winning contested grab only for the umpire to pay a free against the Vic Country captain for a hold on Richmond draftee Luke Trainor. Travaglia was penalised for dissent before Trainor kicked the goal to win the game and the championships for Vic Metro.
The moment didn't harm Travaglia's draft status. The Sandhurst product was named in the Under-18 All-Australian team and the Coates Talent League Team of the Year during a standout campaign in 2024, after beating Harley Reid to win the Bendigo Pioneers' best and fairest in 2023.
After a full pre-season at Moorabbin, Travaglia impressed in the opening round of the VFL season last weekend, collecting 25 disposals, 13 contested possessions and nine tackles for Sandringham.
St Kilda will make at least two changes to the team that beat Geelong at Marvel Stadium, with Hunter Clark ruled out with a groin injury and Liam Stocker in concussion protocols.
Travaglia follows the debuts of Harry Boyd, Liam O'Connell and Max Hall against Adelaide in round one, before Keeler faced the Cats last weekend.
Keeler will hold his spot against the Tigers this weekend, with Hugh Boxshall forced to wait a bit longer for a debut after an eye-catching maiden pre-season.