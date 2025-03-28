Having overcome a hamstring injury, Jake Stringer is ready to show what he can do when he plays his first game for GWS against Hawthorn

Jake Stringer speaks to the media before a GWS training session on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

JAKE Stringer has an inkling his best is yet to come as the star Greater Western Sydney recruit prepares to make his club debut against a red-hot Hawthorn outfit.

The addition of the former Essendon forward means Giants coach Adam Kingsley will have a stacked attack at his disposal as the two sides play for early title favouritism in Launceston on Saturday night.

Both sides enter the round three fixture undefeated, with Hawthorn (3-0) leading the League and GWS (2-0) in third.

Stringer, who kicked 367 goals across 212 games for the Western Bulldogs and Bombers, will link up with reigning Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan after overcoming a pre-season hamstring injury.

Hogan himself returns from injury, having missed out on the Giants' opening two wins over Collingwood and Melbourne after breaking his thumb.

"Feels like it's been a long time coming," Stringer said on Friday.

"We're saying it's sort of a two-for-one deal. When I did my hammy, he broke his thumb.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and hopefully playing good footy together.

"From early in the pre-season, we seem to mix and match well, so I wouldn't see why that wouldn't happen straight away."

The pair form a formidable attacking threat for a Hawthorn defence led by James Sicily and bolstered by off-season recruits Josh Battle and Tom Barrass.

But Hogan and Stringer won't be the only Giants causing trouble for the Hawks in front of goal, with Toby Greene (four goals) and Stephen Coniglio (three) leading their 15 goalkickers so far.

Stringer has not played at AFL level since his final game with Essendon in August last year.

But the 30-year-old believes his move out of the Melbourne spotlight will help unlock his best.

"I hope so. I haven't played a game yet, so fingers crossed," Stringer said.

Jake Stringer during a GWS training session on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Just to come here, train, go home, not really talk about footy or go to a supermarket, and just be a normal human.

"It's nice to go to the beach with the kids and no one will even notice me. It's quite nice, actually.

"I've just tried to fit in here and do my best here.

"What was in the past, stays in the past, and I'm just looking forward to what we can achieve as a group together."