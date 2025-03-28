You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL season LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Will Setterfield in action during the R4 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S a jam-packed schedule on Saturday for round two of the Smithy's VFL and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Gold Coast begins its season with a long trip all the way to Casey Fields to meet the Demons in the first of eight matches for the day, starting at 10.05am, followed by Greater Western Sydney hosting Williamstown and Essendon taking on reigning premier Werribee.

Other highlights of the weekend include Box Hill's clash against North Melbourne, and the standalone meeting between Port Melbourne and Frankston on Saturday night.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition begins on Friday, April 18 when North Melbourne hosts Carlton.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

