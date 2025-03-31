Sam Davidson handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Carlton in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN JUST his third game, Sam Davidson racked up a mouth-watering 125 Fantasy points and added a whopping $110,000 to his price.

The Doctor's surgical performance was celebrated by Fantasy coaches, but not everyone had his score count in round three.

Almost 20 per cent of AFL Fantasy Classic coaches had him on the bench.

Calvin and Warnie were among them and unfortunately were unable to take his score. Roy was in the same boat, but he traded in a non-playing player to take his score. This proved to be a great move for more reasons than one.

The big talking point on The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast this week is what to do with Xavier Lindsay. The boom first-year player has been one of the best cash cows and his knee injury, which thankfully isn't as bad as initially thought, has put a halt on his cash generation.

Do we bring in his teammate Harvey Langford who spent plenty of time in the Dees' midfield or is it Port Adelaide's Christian Moraes who collected 93 Fantasy points in round three? Maybe some dual-position action could see Riley Bice an option coming off the Swans' bye?

The Traders unpack all the moves to consider ahead of round four.

Episode guide

1:00 - The Traders' scores and rankings.

6:00 - Sam Davidson's 125 gets him five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

7:30 - News featuring Xavier Lindsay's injury.

15:30 - Christian Moraes versus Harvey Langford.

22:10 - Defender trade issues.

25:00 - Calvin says no to Nick Daicos.

30:00 - When does upgrade season start?

33:00 - Where is the lay of the land with the rucks?

35:00 - Value forwards to consider such as Ryan Maric.

41:00 - Most traded players and The Traders' moves.

48:50 - Should we get rid of Finn Callaghan?

53:45 - Matt Rowell is playing how we have wanted him to.

