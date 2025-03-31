The AFL is in mourning after the passing of former Richmond and Collingwood player

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains the name and image of a deceased person.

FORMER Richmond and Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer has died at the age of 42.

Krakouer played 102 AFL games for the Tigers and another 35 for the Magpies between 2001 and 2013.

He suffered a heart attack at his family home over the weekend.

The son of North Melbourne great Jim Krakouer and nephew of Phil, Krakouer played a key role in the media after his playing days, co-hosting AFL.com.au's Yokayi Footy and commentating for the National Indigenous Radio Service.

Yokayi Footy Show host Andrew Krakouer . Picture: AFL Photos

Selected at pick 41 in the 2000 AFL Draft by Richmond, Krakouer was a crafty and dangerous forward at the Tigers and kicked 102 goals in his seven seasons at Punt Rd.

His Tigers career came to an end after he was charged and eventually found guilty of assault in Fremantle and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Having played for the Wooroloo Prison team while incarcerated, Krakouer returned to Swan Districts in 2010 and produced a stunning WAFL season, which saw him win the Sandover Medal and the Simpson Medal as best on ground in the Grand Final.

A return to the AFL loomed and he was picked up by the Magpies, where he kicked 35 goals in the 2011 season, including three in the Grand Final loss to Geelong.

He also won Mark of the Year in 2011 for a incredible grab against Adelaide.

"We send our sincere condolences to Andrew's family and many friends across football," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"To lose him at such an early age is a tragedy, and we hope there can be some peace for his family in this heart-breaking and difficult time.

"To all his past teammates at Richmond, Collingwood, the team at AFL Media and all Indigenous players and staff across the industry, our thoughts are with you all."

STATEMENT AFL mourns Andrew Krakouer

Richmond legend Matthew Richardson paid tribute to his former teammate.

"He always greeted you with a hug and a warm smile," he said.

"He had a great sense of humour and was one of those people you felt really good to be around ... just a ripper person.

"As a player, he was super talented.

"He was the best crumbing forward I played with ... the perfect crumber, and he was a good mark for his size as well.

"When he was on song, he was unbeatable.

"This is such terrible news. My heart goes out to his partner Barbara and his four daughters, who he adored."