Follow all the action from the clash between the Magpies and Blues

Tom De Koning and Darcy Cameron compete in the ruck during the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will be desperate to get its season back on track when it takes on rival Collingwood in a Thursday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Blues are 0-3 and under fire, desperately needing a win to ease the pressure.

MAGPIES v BLUES Follow it LIVE

But they face another big test against the Magpies, who are 2-1 and coming off their bye last week.

The Pies have won five of the past six meetings between the clubs and 10 of the previous 12.

Learn More 02:17

Brody Mihocek returns alongside Billy Frampton in a big boost for Craig McRae's side, with Mason Cox omitted and Reef McInnes succumbing to a season-ending knee injury against Footscray a fortnight ago.

For the Blues, Matt Cottrell is a big out due to injury, while Jordan Boyd and Francis Evans have been axed.

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Ned Long

Carlton: Ashton Moir