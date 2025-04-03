MATT Crouch will miss Saturday's mouth-watering game against Gold Coast, with Adelaide deciding to rest the veteran midfielder for the trip north.
Melbourne has axed three players in the wake of its 0-3 start but has regained Kysaiah Pickett from suspension for Friday night's match against a Geelong team that has named Tom Stewart and Shaun Mannagh.
In other round four team selection news, Zak Butters has been selected to play his first game of 2025 for Port Adelaide, Hayden Young is still sidelined for Fremantle and West Coast has lost a trio of players including Jeremy McGovern and Liam Ryan.
Crouch being managed is one of two changes for the Crows following last week's rib injury suffered by Josh Rachele, with the Suns getting Ben Ainsworth back from injury.
With Pickett back, Demons coach Simon Goodwin has dropped Jack Billings, Aidan Johnson and Blake Howes.
Stewart is back after missing last week's loss to Brisbane with a knee injury, with Mannagh to play his first game of the season.
Brisbane has regained Oscar McInerney (illness) for its trip to the MCG to face Richmond, also giving Will McLachlan a second game in replacement of injured Kai Lohmann.
Caiden Cleary will play his first senior game of the season for Sydney against a North Melbourne outfit that has dropped Will Phillips.
Talented swingman Matt Whitlock, taken with pick No.27 in last year's draft, will make his debut for the Roos.
Butters is back for Port, which has also named young forward Ollie Lord to its extended bench to face St Kilda, which has captain Jack Steele back from a knee injury.
Young is still absent for the Dockers, while dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has been rested after pulling up sore from his third game in the WAFL.
The Eagles, who are without McGovern (adductor), Ryan (illness) and Elijah Hewett (calf) for their clash against Greater Western Sydney, have confirmed three debutants with Tom Gross, Sandy Brock and Hamish Davis to play.
FRIDAY, APRIL 4
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT
GEELONG
In: T.Stewart, S.Mannagh
Out: M.Knevitt (managed), J.Clark (omitted)
R3 sub: Mitch Knevitt
MELBOURNE
In: C.Windsor, K.Pickett, D.Turner, C.Spargo
Out: J.Billings (omitted), X.Lindsay (knee), A.Johnson (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)
R3 sub: Jake Melksham
SATURDAY, APRIL 5
Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 12.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ainsworth
Out: N.Holman (omitted)
R3 sub: Jake Rogers
ADELAIDE
In: L.Nankervis, L.Murphy
Out: J.Rachele (ribs), M.Crouch (managed)
R3 sub: Sid Draper
Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.15pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: S.Banks
Out: R.Mansell (suspension)
R3 sub: Kaleb Smith
BRISBANE
In: O.McInerney, W.McLachlan
Out: D.Fort (omitted), K.Lohmann (ankle)
R3 sub: Bruce Reville
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Logue, M.Whitlock
Out: T.Pink (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted)
R3 sub: Dylan Stephens
SYDNEY
In: C.Cleary
Out: T.Papley (heel)
R2 sub: Angus Sheldrick
SUNDAY, APRIL 6
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Riccardi, C.Brown, T.McMullin
Out: Nil
R3 sub: Jacob Wehr
WEST COAST
In: S.Brock, H.Johnston, T.Gross, C.Hall, L.Rawlinson, H.Davis
Out: J.McGovern (adductor), L.Ryan (illness), E.Hewett (calf)
R3 sub: Elijah Hewett
Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Z.Butters, O.Lord, J.Finlayson, La.Jones
Out: I.Soldo (omitted)
R3 sub: Tom Cochrane
ST KILDA
In: J.Steele, L.Stocker, H.Boyd, H.Boxshall
Out: L.O'Connell (concussion)
R3 sub: Angus Hastie
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: J.O'Meara, C.Wagner, L.Reidy, W.Brodie
Out: J.Aish (omitted)
R3 sub: James Aish
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Croft, A.Jones, C.Poulter
Out: Nil
R3 sub: Josh Dolan