The teams are in for round four's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Matt Crouch, Kozzy Pickett and Jeremy McGovern. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Crouch will miss Saturday's mouth-watering game against Gold Coast, with Adelaide deciding to rest the veteran midfielder for the trip north.

Melbourne has axed three players in the wake of its 0-3 start but has regained Kysaiah Pickett from suspension for Friday night's match against a Geelong team that has named Tom Stewart and Shaun Mannagh.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

In other round four team selection news, Zak Butters has been selected to play his first game of 2025 for Port Adelaide, Hayden Young is still sidelined for Fremantle and West Coast has lost a trio of players including Jeremy McGovern and Liam Ryan.

Crouch being managed is one of two changes for the Crows following last week's rib injury suffered by Josh Rachele, with the Suns getting Ben Ainsworth back from injury.

With Pickett back, Demons coach Simon Goodwin has dropped Jack Billings, Aidan Johnson and Blake Howes.

Stewart is back after missing last week's loss to Brisbane with a knee injury, with Mannagh to play his first game of the season.

Learn More 21:42

Brisbane has regained Oscar McInerney (illness) for its trip to the MCG to face Richmond, also giving Will McLachlan a second game in replacement of injured Kai Lohmann.

Caiden Cleary will play his first senior game of the season for Sydney against a North Melbourne outfit that has dropped Will Phillips.

Talented swingman Matt Whitlock, taken with pick No.27 in last year's draft, will make his debut for the Roos.

Butters is back for Port, which has also named young forward Ollie Lord to its extended bench to face St Kilda, which has captain Jack Steele back from a knee injury.

Learn More 06:06

Young is still absent for the Dockers, while dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has been rested after pulling up sore from his third game in the WAFL.

The Eagles, who are without McGovern (adductor), Ryan (illness) and Elijah Hewett (calf) for their clash against Greater Western Sydney, have confirmed three debutants with Tom Gross, Sandy Brock and Hamish Davis to play.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, S.Mannagh

Out: M.Knevitt (managed), J.Clark (omitted)

R3 sub: Mitch Knevitt

MELBOURNE

In: C.Windsor, K.Pickett, D.Turner, C.Spargo

Out: J.Billings (omitted), X.Lindsay (knee), A.Johnson (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)

R3 sub: Jake Melksham

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ainsworth

Out: N.Holman (omitted)

R3 sub: Jake Rogers

ADELAIDE

In: L.Nankervis, L.Murphy

Out: J.Rachele (ribs), M.Crouch (managed)

R3 sub: Sid Draper

Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.15pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: S.Banks

Out: R.Mansell (suspension)

R3 sub: Kaleb Smith

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney, W.McLachlan

Out: D.Fort (omitted), K.Lohmann (ankle)

R3 sub: Bruce Reville

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, M.Whitlock

Out: T.Pink (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted)

R3 sub: Dylan Stephens

SYDNEY

In: C.Cleary

Out: T.Papley (heel)

R2 sub: Angus Sheldrick

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi, C.Brown, T.McMullin

Out: Nil

R3 sub: Jacob Wehr

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, H.Johnston, T.Gross, C.Hall, L.Rawlinson, H.Davis

Out: J.McGovern (adductor), L.Ryan (illness), E.Hewett (calf)

R3 sub: Elijah Hewett

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Z.Butters, O.Lord, J.Finlayson, La.Jones

Out: I.Soldo (omitted)

R3 sub: Tom Cochrane

ST KILDA

In: J.Steele, L.Stocker, H.Boyd, H.Boxshall

Out: L.O'Connell (concussion)

R3 sub: Angus Hastie

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.O'Meara, C.Wagner, L.Reidy, W.Brodie

Out: J.Aish (omitted)

R3 sub: James Aish

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Croft, A.Jones, C.Poulter

Out: Nil

R3 sub: Josh Dolan