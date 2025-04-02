Our footy experts have made the call on round four

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

FORMER Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard has maintained his one-point buffer at the top of the leaderboard but there are five tipsters hot on his heels ahead of round four.

Geelong, Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney are overwhelming favourites to win this weekend, while Gold Coast gets the nod over Adelaide in arguably the match of the round.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

St Kilda (against Port Adelaide) and Western Bulldogs (against Fremantle) are given some hope, and Swans supporter Sarah Olle is the only one tipping against her team this weekend.

Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Collingwood - 12 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 21

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - two points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 20

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 15 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 20

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 14 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 20

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 20 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 20

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 16 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 19

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - eight points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 19

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - one point

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 18

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 18

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 18

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - six points

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 17

TOTALS

Collingwood 11-1 Carlton

Geelong 12-0 Melbourne

Gold Coast 8-4 Adelaide

Richmond 0-12 Brisbane

North Melbourne 1-11 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 West Coast

Port Adelaide 10-2 St Kilda

Fremantle 10-2 Western Bulldogs

Byes: Hawthorn, Essendon