FORMER Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard has maintained his one-point buffer at the top of the leaderboard but there are five tipsters hot on his heels ahead of round four.
Geelong, Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney are overwhelming favourites to win this weekend, while Gold Coast gets the nod over Adelaide in arguably the match of the round.
St Kilda (against Port Adelaide) and Western Bulldogs (against Fremantle) are given some hope, and Swans supporter Sarah Olle is the only one tipping against her team this weekend.
CHAD WINGARD
Collingwood - 12 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 21
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - two points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 20
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 15 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 20
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 14 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 20
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 20
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 20
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 16 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 19
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - eight points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 19
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - one point
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 18
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 10 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 18
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 18
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - six points
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 17
TOTALS
Collingwood 11-1 Carlton
Geelong 12-0 Melbourne
Gold Coast 8-4 Adelaide
Richmond 0-12 Brisbane
North Melbourne 1-11 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 West Coast
Port Adelaide 10-2 St Kilda
Fremantle 10-2 Western Bulldogs
Byes: Hawthorn, Essendon