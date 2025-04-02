Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE VISION is on Hawthorn on this week's episode of Gettable.

Introducing a brand new segment, Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge break down Hawthorn's pitch to players and how the Hawks are becoming elite at selling the club's vision to potential recruits.

Learn More 23:09

So, what does that look like for targets such as Oscar Allen and Harley Reid as Hawthorn go about strengthening an already formidable outfit under the guidance of gun coach Sam Mitchell?

There's also some breaking news on a Western Bulldogs free agent, updates on Port Adelaide star Zak Butters, a look ahead to a talented 2025 draft crop, and some insight into Sydney star Chad Warner's impending contract call.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.