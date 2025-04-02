Michael Voss has declined to elaborate on Harry McKay's availability as the star forward deals with personal issues

Harry McKay poses for a photograph during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has shut down questions around Harry McKay's availability as the star forward is set to miss a third straight game due to personal reasons.

McKay has missed the last two weeks, with Voss confirming last week the left-footer needed time out from playing in the AFL.

Carlton had previously ruled McKay out of facing Hawthorn due to unspecified illness, later confirmed it was mental health related.

The 27-year-old trained on Tuesday, but was absent from Carlton's captain's run on Wednesday.

Generally, only the players who are preparing to play in a match the next day will take part in such a session.

"I probably won't go into the 'H' stuff," Voss said earlier on Wednesday when asked about McKay's availability.

Learn More 04:22

"I think the important thing for us is that we don't get into dialogue weekly about where he's at.

"I think we've been pretty sound on our position as a club, that when he's named in the team he'll be ready to go."

When pressed if he knew whether McKay would be ready, Voss repeated his previous answer.

"I think as an industry, we have been really supportive, and I think for us that that's where we need to stay right now," Voss added.

After a 0-3 start to the season, Carlton's clash with their arch rivals shapes as one of the most important matches of Voss' four-year tenure at Ikon Park.

Small forward Will White will make his AFL debut, just 38 days after being signed to Carlton's list as a replacement for No.3 draft pick Jagga Smith, who suffered an ACL injury in the pre-season.

Will White at Carlton training at Ikon Park on March 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

After letting Matt Owies go to West Coast in the off-season, the Blues have struggled for goals out of their small forwards.

Carlton had just four goal-kickers - Brodie Kemp, Charlie Curnow, Lewis Young, and Jesse Motlop - in last Friday night's loss against the Western Bulldogs.

Elijah Hollands, who took personal leave on the eve of the season, will make his comeback via Carlton's VFL team this weekend.

"Elijah's been able to take some time away from the club, but I guess over the last little while he's had more presence within our program," Voss said.

"I guess how he finds his way back into the team is by putting in a solid performance."