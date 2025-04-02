The Bombers have confirmed the severity of Jye Caldwell's hamstring injury

Jye Caldwell in action during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON midfielder Jye Caldwell has been ruled out for at least the Bombers' next two games due to a hamstring strain.

Caldwell, 24, suffered the injury during training on Tuesday and will miss matches against Melbourne (round five) and West Coast (round six), with the Bombers having a bye this week.

It was one of two injury blows for the Bombers at training, with pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signing Tom Edwards rupturing his ACL.

Caldwell has made a strong start to the season, averaging 28.7 disposals, 6.3 tackles, 5.3 marks and five clearances through three games.

The Bombers could regain Archie Perkins (quad) and Elijah Tsatas (hand) for their meeting with the Demons.

Darcy Parish is nearing a return from a back injury, but the Bombers also have a VFL bye this weekend.

Essendon holds a 1-2 win-loss record after its victory over Port Adelaide last time out.