Take a look at your club's most and least accurate players in front of goal

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Larkey is one of the most accurate shots for goal in the game's history, but a young West Coast forward has him covered among the current group of players.

Larkey is leading the Coleman Medal after three rounds having kicked 12.4 so far this season, taking his career record to 249 goals and 87 behinds.

His goals to behinds success rate of 74.11 per cent is the best among all players to have kicked 200 or more goals in the VFL/AFL, although goalkicking data from the game's early days can be unreliable.

But when total shots on goal are factored in, Larkey isn't even top of the pile among active players. For those who have had at least 25 shots on goal, the title of the most accurate belongs to young Eagles forward Jack Williams, who has an accuracy rate of 73.3 per cent (22 goals from 30 shots) compared to Larkey's 66 per cent (249 goals from 377 shots).

The top 10 list of the most accurate players in the game today is an unusual mix of four forwards (Williams, Larkey, Sam Sturt and Jacob van Rooyen), three rucks (Darcy Fort, Tristan Xerri and Darcy Cameron), two forwards turned defenders (Reef McInnes and Harry Himmelberg) and one midfielder (Tom Powell).

Most accurate goalkickers

(active players, minimum 25 shots)

Player Goals Shots Accuracy Jack Williams (WC) 22 30 73.3% Nick Larkey (NM) 249 377 66.0% Reef McInnes (Coll) 19 29 65.5% Darcy Fort (BL) 18 28 64.3% Sam Sturt (Frem) 43 67 64.2% Harry Himmelberg (GWS) 161 253 63.6% Jacob van Rooyen (Melb) 61 96 63.5% Tom Powell (NM) 26 41 63.4% Tristan Xerri (NM) 22 35 62.9% Darcy Cameron (Coll) 62 99 62.6%

At the other end of the scale, it's perhaps no surprise to see defenders dominate the list of the least accurate kicks for goal.

Top (or bottom) of the list is the Western Bulldogs' Lachie Bramble, whose record of four goals from 26 shots gives him a success rate of just 15.4 per cent.

Jake Kolodjashnij, Tom Stewart, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Adam Saad and Luke McDonald are other defenders in the least accurate top 10.

Least accurate goalkickers

(active players, minimum 25 shots)

Player Goals Shots Accuracy Lachie Bramble (WB) 4 26 15.4% Jake Kolodjashnij (Geel) 4 25 16.0% Tom Stewart (Geel) 5 28 17.9% Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (StK) 7 30 23.3% Adam Saad (Carl) 11 47 23.4% Will Setterfield (Ess) 14 57 24.6% Noah Long (WC) 9 35 25.7% Marcus Windhager (StK) 8 31 25.8% Luke McDonald (NM) 18 67 26.9% Kieren Briggs (GWS) 10 37 27.0%

Since 2002, when Champion Data started recording total shots on goal, Larkey (fifth) and Sturt (ninth) are the only current players in the top 10 most accurate players (minimum 50 shots on goal).

Top of the list is Port Adelaide premiership player and All-Australian half-back Brett Montgomery, who kicked 44 goals from 64 shots in his career (68.8 per cent accuracy).

Essendon midfielder Will Setterfield is the least accurate, with McDonald, Liam Duggan, Caleb Serong and Liam Henry other current players in the top 10 least accurate.

Most accurate goalkickers

(since 2002, minimum 50 shots)

Player Goals Shots Accuracy Brett Montgomery 44 64 68.8% Greg Stafford 83 122 68.0% Brodie Holland 76 113 67.3% Angelo Lekkas 78 118 66.1% Nick Larkey 249 377 66.0% Adrian Hickmott 34 52 65.4% Nathan Vardy 47 72 65.3% Mark Seaby 69 107 64.5% Sam Sturt 43 67 64.2% Tory Dickson 181 283 64.0%

Least accurate goalkickers

(since 2002, minimum 50 shots)

Player Goals Shots Accuracy Will Setterfield 14 57 24.6% Trent McKenzie 23 89 25.8% Luke McDonald 18 67 26.9% Liam Duggan 15 53 28.3% Mitch Honeychurch 15 47 23.4% Will Langford 24 82 29.3% Caleb Serong 31 105 29.5% Nathan Wilson 18 60 30.0% Jasper Pittard 16 53 30.2% Liam Henry 20 65 30.8%

So who is the most accurate - and the least - at your club right now?

Take a look at every club's top and bottom three below (minimum 25 shots on goal)

Most accurate

Darcy Fogarty - 167 goals from 279 shots (59.9 per cent)

Riley Thilthorpe - 68 goals from 115 shots (59.1)

Taylor Walker - 647 goals from 1188 shots (54.4)

Least accurate

Sam Berry - 12 goals from 37 shots (32.4)

Rory Laird - 30 goals from 92 shots (32.6)

Reilly O'Brien - 14 goals from 41 shots (34.1)

Most accurate

Darcy Fort - 18 goals from 28 shots (64.3 per cent)

Logan Morris - 29 goals from 48 shots (60.4)

Lincoln McCarthy - 167 goals from 302 shots (55.3)

Least accurate

Will Ashcroft - 12 goals from 38 shots (31.6)

Josh Dunkley - 75 goals from 203 shots (36.9)

Hugh McCluggage - 116 goals from 297 shots (39.1)

Most accurate

Brodie Kemp - 14 goals from 25 shots (56 per cent)

Charlie Curnow - 284 goals from 508 shots (55.9)

Corey Durdin - 34 goals from 62 shots (54.8)

Least accurate

Adam Saad - 11 goals from 47 shots (23.4)

Nick Haynes - 13 goals from 36 shots (36.1)

Sam Walsh - 43 goals from 115 shots (37.4)

Most accurate

Reef McInnes - 19 goals from 29 shots (65.5 per cent)

Darcy Cameron - 62 goals from 99 shots (62.6)

Dan McStay - 170 goals from 286 shots (59.4)

Least accurate

Brayden Maynard - 22 goals from 61 shots (36.1)

Billy Frampton - 20 goals from 49 shots (40.8)

Jack Crisp - 87 goals from 208 shots (41.8)

Most accurate

Peter Wright - 205 goals from 338 shots (60.7 per cent)

Nic Martin - 53 goals from 96 shots (55.2)

Harry Jones - 54 goals from 98 shots (55.1)

Least accurate

Will Setterfield - 14 goals from 57 shots (24.6)

Jye Caldwell - 28 goals from 88 shots (31.8)

Nate Caddy - 11 goals from 33 shots (33.3)

Most accurate

Sam Sturt - 43 goals from 67 shots (64.2 per cent)

Josh Treacy - 82 goals from 131 shots (62.6)

Michael Walters - 365 goals from 666 shots (54.8)

Least accurate

Will Brodie - 10 goals from 35 shots (28.6)

Caleb Serong - 31 goals from 105 shots (29.5)

Patrick Voss - 9 goals from 30 shots (30.0)

Most accurate

Shannon Neale - 27 goals from 47 shots (57.4 per cent)

Brad Close - 92 goals from 163 shots (56.4)

Jack Henry - 24 goals from 43 shots (55.8)

Least accurate

Jake Kolodjashnij - 4 goals from 25 shots (16.0)

Tom Stewart - 5 goals from 28 shots (17.9)

Jed Bews - 16 goals from 46 shots (34.8)

Most accurate

Matt Rowell - 25 goals from 45 shots (55.6 per cent)

Ben King - 194 goals from 351 shots (55.3)

Elliott Himmelberg - 49 goals from 93 shots (52.7)

Least accurate

Sean Lemmens - 25 goals from 77 shots (32.5)

Wil Powell - 15 goals from 44 shots (34.1)

Bailey Humphrey - 26 goals from 73 shots (35.6)

Most accurate

Harry Himmelberg - 161 goals from 253 shots (63.6 per cent)

Callum Brown - 44 goals from 72 shots (61.1)

Jesse Hogan - 355 goals from 593 shots (59.9)

Least accurate

Kieren Briggs - 10 goals from 37 shots (27.0)

Lachie Ash - 7 goals from 25 shots (28.0)

Finn Callaghan - 9 goals from 32 shots (28.1)

Most accurate

Luke Breust - 549 goals from 902 shots (60.9 per cent)

Calsher Dear - 25 goals from 43 shots (58.1)

Mitch Lewis - 125 goals from 216 shots (57.9)

Least accurate

Sam Frost - 9 goals from 31 shots (29.0)

Finn Maginness - 12 goals from 38 shots (31.6)

Conor Nash - 18 goals from 49 shots (36.7)

Most accurate

Jacob van Rooyen - 61 goals from 96 shots (63.5 per cent)

Daniel Turner - 18 goals from 29 shots (62.1)

Tom McDonald - 169 goals from 279 shots (60.6)

Least accurate

Trent Rivers - 9 goals from 31 shots (29.0)

Clayton Oliver - 55 goals from 145 shots (37.9)

Jack Billings - 112 goals from 291 shots (38.5)

Most accurate

Nick Larkey - 249 goals from 377 shots (66.0 per cent)

Tom Powell - 26 goals from 41 shots (63.4)

Tristan Xerri - 22 goals from 35 shots (62.9)

Least accurate

Luke McDonald - 18 goals from 67 shots (26.9)

Griffin Logue - 10 goals from 25 shots (40.0)

Zac Fisher - 53 goals from 129 shots (41.1)

Most accurate

Willie Rioli - 128 goals from 227 shots (56.4 per cent)

Ivan Soldo - 28 goals from 50 shots (56.0)

Jed McEntee - 26 goals from 47 shots (55.3)

Least accurate

Willem Drew - 19 goals from 59 shots (32.2)

Miles Bergman - 20 goals from 59 shots (33.9)

Jackson Mead - 9 goals from 26 shots (34.6)

Most accurate

Tom Lynch - 464 goals from 857 shots (54.1 per cent)

Rhyan Mansell - 33 goals from 61 shots (54.1)

Nick Vlastuin - 29 goals from 54 shots (53.7)

Least accurate

Dion Prestia - 73 goals from 206 shots (35.4)

Tom Taranto - 73 goals from 202 shots (36.1)

Kamdyn McIntosh - 56 goals from 138 shots (40.6)

Most accurate

Zaine Cordy - 21 goals from 35 shots (60.0)

Cooper Sharman - 48 goals from 81 shots (59.3)

Dan Butler - 165 goals from 296 shots (55.7)

Least accurate

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 7 goals from 30 shots (23.3)

Marcus Windhager - 8 goals from 31 shots (25.8)

Liam Henry - 20 goals from 65 shots (30.8)

Most accurate

Hayden McLean - 77 goals from 129 shots (59.7)

Harry Cunningham - 52 goals from 88 shots (59.1)

Joel Amartey - 78 goals from 142 shots (54.9)

Least accurate

Dane Rampe - 9 goals from 33 shots (27.3)

Aaron Francis - 13 goals from 39 shots (33.3)

Braeden Campbell - 18 goals from 44 shots (40.9)

Most accurate

Jack Williams - 22 goals from 30 shots (73.3 per cent)

Oscar Allen - 142 goals from 249 shots (57.0)

Jake Waterman - 134 goals from 245 shots (54.7)

Least accurate

Noah Long - 9 goals from 35 shots (25.7)

Liam Duggan - 15 goals from 53 shots (28.3)

Elliot Yeo - 85 goals from 218 shots (39.0)

Most accurate

Cody Weightman - 126 goals from 216 shots (58.3 per cent)

Aaron Naughton - 230 goals from 441 shots (52.2)

Bailey Dale - 85 goals from 163 shots (52.1)

Least accurate

Lachie Bramble - 4 goals from 26 shots (15.4)

Taylor Duryea - 25 goals from 69 shots (36.2)

Riley Garcia - 13 goals from 34 shots (38.2)