Rhyan Mansell during Richmond's game against St Kilda in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Rhyan Mansell has been found guilty of rough conduct and will serve his three-game ban for pushing St Kilda defender Liam O'Connell into a marking contest.

The AFL Tribunal deliberated for nearly half an hour after a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday night and rejected the Tigers' arguments.

Mansell's hearing was widely seen as a test case after the AFL issued a memo last month, warning players against the act.

Learn More 00:52

The Richmond forward was charged after he pushed O'Connell into the path of Tigers key forward Tom Lynch and St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti.

O'Connell was concussed and Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded Mansell's incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

"We find that this was rough conduct," Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said, adding Mansell had breached his duty of care as a player.

"The force of the push is a significant factor here - it went well beyond what a reasonable player would consider prudent in the circumstances, particularly the circumstances that the push was in the direction of the path of the ball."

Learn More 04:36

Mansell argued he had pushed O'Connell to gain separation in a marking contest.

The Tigers also argued the Tribunal had not charged West Coast player Reuben Ginbey for a pre-season incident where he pushed Richmond youngster Sam Lalor into a marking contest, leaving him with a fractured jaw and concussion.

The Ginbey-Lalor incident was among a string of pre-season incidents that prompted last month's AFL memo.

Learn More 00:57

Earlier on Tuesday, AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said Mansell's case differed from other incidents that had escaped match review sanction.

"The one that's in front of the Tribunal today has got a number of key differentiators to the other ones ... and that will play out tonight," Dillon told reporters in Adelaide.

Dillon refused to label Mansell's Tribunal as a test case, saying he was reluctant to comment on individual hearings.

"We don't want to necessarily talk here about that individual incident as it's before the Tribunal and through the MRO," he said.

"What I will say is that the whole MRO and Tribunal process is about protecting the health and safety of our players.

"That has always been the forefront of what we're trying to do.

"So whether it's a test case or not, I think that it now gives the opportunity for Rhyan to put his case forward and we await the outcome."

Mansell will miss the Tigers' next three games against Brisbane, Fremantle and Gold Coast. He will be available again for Richmond's Anzac Day Eve match against Melbourne.