The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Magpies and Blues

Matt Cottrell and Brody Mihocek. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without forward Matt Cottrell for Thursday night's blockbuster against Collingwood due to injury, while the Magpies have dropped Mason Cox for the clash at the MCG.

Cottrell did not train on Wednesday with an ankle complaint and is one of three Blues to drop out of the side, with Jordan Boyd and Francis Evans both omitted.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Ashton Moir will come in for just his third AFL game alongside Cooper Lord, while the Blues had already announced a debut for small forward Will White, who only joined the club's senior list in February.

Zac Williams has made it through a fitness test and will play, although key forward Harry McKay (personal issues) will miss again.

For the Magpies, Cox drops out for the return of key forward Brody Mihocek, while Billy Frampton takes the spot in defence left by the season-ending knee injury to Reef McInnes.

The Blues, who are 0-3, are coming off a six-day break against a refreshed Magpies side which had the bye last week and has not played since beating the Western Bulldogs on March 21.

Learn More 21:42

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton, B.Mihocek

Out: R.McInnes (knee), M.Cox (omitted)

R2 sub: Ned Long

CARLTON

In: A.Moir, C.Lord, W.White

Out: M.Cottrell (ankle), J.Boyd (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

R3 sub: Jordan Boyd