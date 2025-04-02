Rhyan Mansell's ban for rough conduct has left Richmond coach Adem Yze facing a challenge around how best to instruct his players to approach contests

Rhyan Mansell and Liam O'Connell run towards Tom Lynch and Anthony Caminiti during the R3 match between Richmond and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Adem Yze wants more clarity about how his players can approach their forward craft after Rhyan Mansell was handed a three-match ban for rough conduct.

The AFL Tribunal rejected all of the Tigers' arguments in upholding Mansell's suspension on Tuesday night, meaning the 24-year-old forward won't play again until at least round seven.

He was charged after he pushed St Kilda opponent Liam O'Connell into a collision.

O'Connell was concussed and is expected to miss one game.

Yze addressed the incident and fallout before training at Punt Road on Wednesday, adamant there was no malice in Mansell's actions.

"The hardest thing is he would probably do it again if we were training out here today and he's in that same situation where someone's holding him and he wants to get access to wherever the ball is landing," Yze said.

"That's part of forward craft, so we've just got to make sure we can coach them through that now and get that real clear understanding of what they can and can't do.

"That's our job, so yeah, he's disappointed that he can't get out there this weekend and help us rectify the performance we put up last week, which wasn't good enough."

Mansell's ban followed an AFL memo last month that warned players against pushing opponents into marking contests after a spate of incidents.

The Tigers argued it would be inconsistent to ban Mansell, given West Coast player Reuben Ginbey was not charged over a pre-season incident in a marking contest that left Richmond youngster Sam Lalor with a fractured jaw and concussion.

But the Tribunal jury, headed by chair Jeff Gleeson KC, were unmoved.

In handing down the verdict, Gleeson said the Ginbey-Lalor incident was not sufficiently comparable to change their view Mansell was guilty of rough conduct.

Rhyan Mansell during Richmond's game against St Kilda in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The jury found Mansell breached his duty of care with the push on O'Connell, adding the force of the push was a significant factor.

"It's a brutal game and it's a tough game," Yze said ahead of a round four clash with Brisbane on Saturday.

"We're coming up against the No.1 contested team in the competition, last year's premiers, and if we're thinking about how not to put on body contact or how not to be combative ... that's really hard to coach.

"The technique around looking after and protecting other players, I think we're getting better at. But in Mansell's situation he had no idea what he was pushing him into.

"We had a player in Sammy Lalor that got pushed into the same scenario and breaks his jaw.

"If that young kid for West Coast (Ginbey) could see what he was pushing into, that's the type of thing we've got to stamp out."

GWS captain Toby Greene agreed the Ginbey-Lalor incident was a bigger worry than Mansell's push on O'Connell.

"The one in the pre-season was the one that's really dangerous and that's the one they are probably trying to get rid of, whereas this one is maybe a little bit more 50-50," Greene said on Fox Footy.

"I understand still there's an element of danger in what he (Mansell) does, but the one's where they're in close and they push off late, I still think that's reasonable and fair.

"I'm not sure where it goes or what it looks like going forward, but it's one to be mindful of for sure."