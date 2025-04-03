Matt Whitlock kicks the ball at North Melbourne training on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne draftee Matt Whitlock will make his debut in Saturday night's clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

The 18-year-old was selected at pick No.27 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft – the last selection on night one – before his twin brother Jack was picked by Port Adelaide at No.33 nearly 24 hours later.

The Whitlocks grew up on an 80-acre farm in Shepparton and rose through the ranks at the Murray Bushrangers and Vic Country.

Matt played mainly down back as a junior before playing as a key forward at times in 2024, where he booted 27 goals in the Coates Talent League, although he was still named at centre half-back in the Team of the Year. Jack was named at full-forward.

The talented swingman forced the match committee to make a change at Arden Street on Thursday afternoon, after an eye-catching performance down back in the VFL last weekend.

Whitlock finished with 27 disposals, nine intercepts and seven marks against Box Hill on the weekend, backing up a strong maiden VFL appearance against Casey, where he gathered 20 touches and took nine marks.

Now the 197cm utility will make his debut, joining former Vic Country teammate Finn O'Sullivan – who he has known since the age of 12 – in Alastair Clarkson's side.

North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri trained on Thursday but didn't complete the full session after injuring his hamstring against Adelaide on Sunday.

Xerri is expected to face the Swans on Saturday night, but has been managed on a six-day turnaround between games.