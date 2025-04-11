Follow all the action from the clash between the Pies and Swans

Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v Sydney from 7.10pm ACST

COLLINGWOOD and Sydney meet in a monster Friday night clash at Adelaide Oval as Gather Round continues.

Both teams have made solid starts to the season, with the Pies 3-1 and the Swans sitting at 2-2 despite facing several injury concerns.

After losing in Opening Round, Collingwood has posted wins over Port Adelaide, the Western Bulldogs and Carlton.

The Swans were 0-2 but have recorded courtesy of victories against Fremantle and North Melbourne under first-year coach Dean Cox.

Will Hoskin-Elliott, Lachlan Sullivan and Ed Allan come in to the Magpies' line-up to replace Dan Houston (suspension), Jordan De Goey (ankle) and Lachie Schultz (hamstring).

The Swans go in unchanged.

Collingwood v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Ed Allan

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick