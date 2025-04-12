Follow all the action from Saturday's round five games

Mac Andrew is seen during the R5 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Barossa Park on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is flying high ahead of taking on North Melbourne at Barossa Park in Gather Round on Saturday.

The Suns are 3-0 and looking like contenders in 2025, but will take on a Roos outfit which will be desperate to bounce back.

After comfortable wins over West Coast and Melbourne, Gold Coast held on to beat Adelaide last week in a controversial finish.

The Roos seemed to be showing improvement to begin the season, but were humbled by Sydney last time out and are now 1-3 after two straight losses.

The Kangaroos have dropped Bailey Scott, Matt Whitlock and Robert Hansen jnr but regain Finn O'Sullivan, Zane Duursma and Zac Fisher.

Nick Holman will start as Gold Coast's substitute after being recalled in place of injured Connor Budarick. Youngster Riley Hardeman will be North's sub for the second week in a row.

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Riley Hardeman

Gold Coast: Nick Holman

Carlton will be desperate to kickstart its season when it meets fellow 0-4 side West Coast at Adelaide Oval.

The Blues are under fire amid a poor start to a campaign in which they were expected to contend.

The Eagles have also struggled under first-year coach Andrew McQualter.

Both sides have rung in the changes, with spearhead Harry McKay one of four inclusions for the Blues.

Matthew Cottrell, Matthew Carroll and Corey Durdin also return, while Lewis Young, Ashton Moir and Cooper Lord have been omitted and Lachie Cowan (hamstring) is out injured.

West Coast has dropped four players, including Tim Kelly and Tyler Brockman. but the Eagles have recalled 2024 All-Australian full-forward Jake Waterman, who has not played since round one against Gold Coast, and Liam Ryan.

Brisbane has made a flying start to 2025 and takes on the Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval.

The Lions are 4-0 and were comfortable winners over Richmond last week as the reigning premiers look to contend again.

The injury-hit Bulldogs are 2-2 and fell short in a tough contest against Fremantle in Perth in round four.

Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen returns for the Bulldogs for his first game of 2025 after overcoming a hamstring injury, while Cooper Hynes and Luke Cleary are other inclusions.

Oskar Baker (suspension), Laitham Vandermeer (knee) and Harvey Gallagher (omitted) come out of the Dogs' side, while Brisbane remains unchanged.

Under pressure at 0-4, Melbourne will be eager to get its first win of the season when it meets Essendon at Adelaide Oval.

The Demons have battled to begin the year but did show some signs of improvement in last week's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The Bombers, meanwhile, are 1-2 coming off their early-season bye, having beaten Port Adelaide last time out.

Demons young gun Xavier Lindsay returns from a knee injury at the expense of Daniel Turner, while for the Bombers, Archie Perkins and Will Setterfield come in for injured duo Jye Caldwell (hamstring) and Tom Edwards (knee).