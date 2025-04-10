Andrew McQualter explains the axing of Tim Kelly for Saturday's game against Carlton

Tim Kelly reacts after West Coast's loss to Greater Western Sydney in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TIM KELLY is "disappointed but understood" the decision to drop him for West Coast's game against Carlton on Saturday, according to Eagles coach Andrew McQualter.

After a winless start to the season, McQualter has made a major selection call by axing Kelly, one of the Eagles' few experienced midfielders at a club that is rebuilding.

He will instead play for the club's reserves side in the WAFL on Friday night.

Kelly has averaged 18.8 disposals, 3.3 tackles and 4.5 clearances a game at AFL level so far this season.

"Tim has missed out this week; we've been really clear with Tim on what's required of him within his role," McQualter said.

Andrew McQualter during West Coast's match against GWS in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tim was really understanding, and disappointed as you would expect, but we're really supportive of Tim that he's going to get back to his best footy.

"He's going to go and play in the WAFL this week and really work on the things that we spoke to him about.

"It's about rewarding the right behaviours every week and picking a team that can win a game of footy.

"It's my job, and it's our job as a match committee to do it, and the expectation is that the players have an understanding that we're picking the best team to win every week, and we're rewarding the right behaviours.

"We're trying to pick a team that really can complement each other. Clearly, we're going to be a bit younger in that space. That's obvious, but that's also exciting as well."

Learn More 23:15

McQualter put the heat on all of the club's leaders, including recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham, ahead of the clash against the Blues on Saturday.

"They have to be the ones setting the standard," he said.

"Regardless of performance, that's the same for every leader. So, we have high expectations of our leaders.

"They're proud players, so they're looking to rectify where we're at at the moment."

Earlier this year, Kelly opened up about how his love for the game had suffered during West Coast's horror run of defeats.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 03:33 Can the Cats stop Adelaide's three-headed monster? Can the Cats slay the Crows forward line on Thursday night?

23:15 The Round Ahead: Can veteran Lion muzzle young Bulldog? Hinkley v Ginnivan 2.0 Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview Gather Round

04:45 Swan on the rise, would you rather Cameron or Grundy? Breaking down Joel Amartey's hot start to the season and taking a closer look at the two rucks in the Pies v Swans clash

01:41 From used car salesman to Bombers cult hero Josh Gabelich takes a look at the remarkable rise of Saad El Hawli

01:36 Can Harris Andrews stop Sam Darcy? It could well be the match-up of the round, so who will come out on top between Sam Darcy and Harris Andrews?

02:12 The best ever guernseys in the AFL With Gold Coast bringing out the pink for Gather Round, which is the best guernsey ever in the AFL era?

04:36 Hawks seeking semi-final revenge in spicy re-match Hinkley v Ginnivan 2.0 and plenty of other storylines to look out for in the final game of Gather Round

02:29 The four Saints making a big impact early in 2025 Forget Sinclair, Marshall and Wilkie, these are the St Kilda players who have led the way so far this season

04:32 How the Bulldogs can stop Dockers star Take a closer look at Caleb Serong, Tom Liberatore and the intriguing back story of the coaches ahead of the Fremantle v Western Bulldogs clash

Kelly, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has won fewer games in five seasons at West Coast (29) than he did in just two years at Geelong (30) and revealed the difficult period had come at a cost.

"To be honest, for me it's about honing in on what I've got to do, get my body right ... my love of the game hasn't been great over the last couple of years.

"There's a lot of contract talk and this and that but I'm just trying to love the game again. Hopefully that comes.

"It's been a tough few years and I'm not the only one.

"Everyone here has been working really hard and not getting much reward.

"It's been frustrating to say the least but it's got to turn around eventually."