Former Hawks and Power star Chad Wingard says the match-up between Brodie Grundy and Darcy Cameron will go a long way to deciding Friday night's match

Brodie Grundy and Darcy Cameron battle in the ruck during the R22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A BATTLE between two players taking on their former clubs is set to shape Friday night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Sydney at Adelaide Oval.

In one corner will be one-time Swan Darcy Cameron, who has made a strong start to the season amid speculation over his playing future, while in the other will be former Magpie Brodie Grundy, who is fresh off taking down Tristan Xerri last Saturday night.

Although they might not be in their corners at all, at least not at centre bounces, based on how Grundy handled Xerri at Marvel Stadium.

Former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard says the way Grundy was able to minimise Xerri's impact at centre bounces, by engaging the Roos star close to the centre line rather than running from the back of the centre circle, underlined Grundy's tactical acumen and highlighted how big a challenge Cameron will face on Friday night.

"He just took down Xerri from North Melbourne, who is the most in-form ruckman, who took down Max Gawn two weeks before," Wingard said on The Round Ahead.

"He nullified Xerri by changing his centre-bounce set-up; he came closer to the line, and that's something to be mindful of that he's putting a lot of work into. And he's got Dean Cox as his head coach.

"He's going to be prepared for this match and to take down Xerri, it's a massive scalp for him."

Brodie Grundy nullifies Tristan Xerri's influence in the ruck during the R4 match between Sydney and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 5, 2025.

Cameron is not the only ruck to make a strong start to the season, with Xerri, Tom De Koning and Luke Jackson all impressing in the race to unseat Max Gawn as the All-Australian ruck.

AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich believes Cameron is leading the pack.

"I'm all in on Darcy Cameron. I think he's the man who can go past Max Gawn and become All-Australian this year," Gabelich said on The Round Ahead.

Learn More 04:45

"Last year he came second in the Copeland Trophy and was named in the All-Australian squad of 44, and his start to this year has been even better than last year.

"He's in really, really strong form, he's having more impact around the ground and at stoppage at ground level."

Cameron's hot form comes amid speculation he might seek a trade at the end of this season, with AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey reporting he's had strong interest from West Coast.

Cameron, who is contracted until the end of 2026, may have to wait and see what free agent De Koning – who has received a big-money offer from St Kilda – does before making a call on his playing future.

Learn More 23:15

"There's a live watch on Darcy Cameron this year ... I think the flow-on effect from TDK will be interesting, whether he stays or goes," Twomey said on Gettable this week.

"If he goes, then Carlton will be in the market for that kind of position and would have some cash to throw at a player or a bunch of players.

"And if he doesn't go, what does St Kilda do with its ruck stocks? Do they try and grab someone else?

"Also, West Coast has had interest in Darcy Cameron. He's contracted for next season, so that's where it becomes complicated if you do want to search around. But there is the sense that he'd be open to options."