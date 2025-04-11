The best state league players from the VFL and SANFL will do battle on Saturday in the 2025 AAMI State Game

Dom Brew and Jez McLennan in action during the 2024 AAMI State Game between the VFL and SANFL. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE BEST state league players from Victoria and South Australia will face off in the 2025 AAMI State Game at Tanunda Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 12 from 2.45pm ACST.

Werribee star Dom Brew will again lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Game against the SANFL.

In addition to being named captain of the Smithy’s VFL State Team last year, he went on led Werribee to its first VFL premiership since 1993, romped to a runaway victory in the J.J. Liston Trophy and also took out the rebel Coaches MVP Award.

>> WATCH THE VFL v SANFL AAMI STATE GAME LIVE FROM 2.45pm ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The SANFL has named a 26-man squad featuring several former AFL-listed players, including Flynn Perez, Jack Hayes, Jez McLennan and Connor Ballenden.

The Croweaters will be looking to make it two wins in a row, after defeating the VFL State team by 14 points at Glenelg’s Stratarama Stadium during Gather Round last year.

SANFL Men's State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB 2 Harry Grant 03-Jul-01 173 Central District 3 Jonty Scharenberg 25-Aug-98 184 Glenelg 4 Billy Cootee 18-Dec-02 178 Norwood 5 Ewan Mackinlay 18-Jul-03 182 North Adelaide 6 Casey Voss 14-Sep-00 185 Sturt 7 Matt Ling 21-Apr-99 184 Norwood 8 Corey Lyons 31-May-98 182 Glenelg 9 Kobe Ryan 17-Feb-04 183 West Adelaide 10 Liam McBean 25-Aug-94 202 Glenelg 11 Harrison Wigg 16-Oct-96 181 North Adelaide 12 Tom Lewis 18-Feb-00 178 Sturt 13 Aiden Grace 25-Aug-97 189 Central District 14 James Bell 10-Feb-99 186 Glenelg 15 Angus Schumacher 16-Mar-99 193 North Adelaide 16 James Rowe 17-Sep-99 173 Woodville-West Torrens 17 Flynn Perez 25-Aug-01 187 Sturt 18 Jez McLennan 07-Sep-00 184 Port Adelaide 19 Will Coomblas 06-Aug-98 194 Sturt 20 Lachie Hosie 25-Feb-97 188 Glenelg 21 Max Proud 14-Feb-92 190 Glenelg 22 Matt Allen 18-Oct-97 193 Glenelg 23 Dyson Hilder 31-Mar-01 196 North Adelaide 24 Jack Hayes 06-Mar-96 192 Woodville-West Torrens 25 Cam McGree 18-Feb-99 200 Glenelg 26 Connor Ballenden 29-Mar-99 200 Woodville-West Torrens

VFL Men's State Team