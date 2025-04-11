Dom Brew and Jez McLennan in action during the 2024 AAMI State Game between the VFL and SANFL. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE BEST state league players from Victoria and South Australia will face off in the 2025 AAMI State Game at Tanunda Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 12 from 2.45pm ACST.

Werribee star Dom Brew will again lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Game against the SANFL.

In addition to being named captain of the Smithy’s VFL State Team last year, he went on led Werribee to its first VFL premiership since 1993, romped to a runaway victory in the J.J. Liston Trophy and also took out the rebel Coaches MVP Award.

>> WATCH THE VFL v SANFL AAMI STATE GAME LIVE FROM 2.45pm ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

LIVE from 2.45pm ACST

AAMI State Game: VFL v SANFL

The SANFL has named a 26-man squad featuring several former AFL-listed players, including Flynn Perez, Jack Hayes, Jez McLennan and Connor Ballenden. 

The Croweaters will be looking to make it two wins in a row, after defeating the VFL State team by 14 points at Glenelg’s Stratarama Stadium during Gather Round last year.  

SANFL Men's State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB
2 Harry Grant 03-Jul-01 173 Central District
3 Jonty Scharenberg 25-Aug-98 184 Glenelg
4 Billy Cootee 18-Dec-02 178 Norwood
5 Ewan Mackinlay 18-Jul-03 182 North Adelaide
6 Casey Voss 14-Sep-00 185 Sturt
7 Matt Ling 21-Apr-99 184 Norwood
8 Corey Lyons 31-May-98 182 Glenelg
9 Kobe Ryan 17-Feb-04 183 West Adelaide
10 Liam  McBean 25-Aug-94 202 Glenelg
11 Harrison Wigg 16-Oct-96 181 North Adelaide
12 Tom Lewis 18-Feb-00 178 Sturt
13 Aiden Grace 25-Aug-97 189 Central District
14 James  Bell 10-Feb-99 186 Glenelg
15 Angus Schumacher 16-Mar-99 193 North Adelaide
16 James  Rowe 17-Sep-99 173 Woodville-West Torrens
17 Flynn Perez 25-Aug-01 187 Sturt
18 Jez McLennan 07-Sep-00 184 Port Adelaide
19 Will Coomblas 06-Aug-98 194 Sturt
20 Lachie Hosie 25-Feb-97 188 Glenelg
21 Max Proud 14-Feb-92 190 Glenelg
22 Matt Allen 18-Oct-97 193 Glenelg
23 Dyson Hilder 31-Mar-01 196 North Adelaide
24 Jack Hayes 06-Mar-96 192 Woodville-West Torrens
25 Cam McGree 18-Feb-99 200 Glenelg
26 Connor Ballenden 29-Mar-99 200 Woodville-West Torrens

VFL Men's State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB
1 Dom Brew (C) 23-Jan-97 184 Werribee
3 Darcy Macpherson 29-Oct-97 179 North Melbourne
4 James Tsitas 3-Mar-95 181 Gold Coast Suns
5 Ethan Stanley 13-Nov-03 190 Box Hill Hawks
7 Campbell Lake 11-Aug-04 175 Southport Sharks
9 Louis Pinnuck 24-Sep-98 187 Werribee
10 Boyd Woodcock 3-May-00 177 Southport Sharks
11 Will Hamill 17-Nov-00 187 Frankston
12 Jack Bytel 14-Mar-00 189 Coburg
14 Jacob Heron 10-Dec-99 184 Southport Sharks
15 Flynn Gentile 14-Feb-03 180 Coburg
23 Harvey Hooper 10-Jun-97 183 Port Melbourne
25 Kye Declase 15-Oct-96 195 Box Hill Hawks
27 Riley Bonner 7-Mar-97 191 Casey Demons
28 Brodie McLaughlin 20-Nov-97 193 Williamstown
30 Corey Ellison 24-Aug-00 196 Frankston
31 Tom Murphy 19-Jan-98 190 Frankston
32 Liam McMahon 2-May-02 198 Carlton
33 Mutaz El Nour 14-Aug-01 192 Richmond
38 Sam Durdin 6-Jun-96 198 Box Hill Hawks
41 Harry Arnold 8-Apr-99 194 Brisbane Lions
48 Nathan Kreuger 25-Jun-99 196 Geelong Cats
49 Brayden Crossley 16-Aug-99 199 Southport Sharks
EMERGENCY
2 Callum Porter 22-Feb-99 183 Box Hill Hawks