THE BEST state league players from Victoria and South Australia will face off in the 2025 AAMI State Game at Tanunda Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 12 from 2.45pm ACST.
Werribee star Dom Brew will again lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Game against the SANFL.
In addition to being named captain of the Smithy’s VFL State Team last year, he went on led Werribee to its first VFL premiership since 1993, romped to a runaway victory in the J.J. Liston Trophy and also took out the rebel Coaches MVP Award.
The SANFL has named a 26-man squad featuring several former AFL-listed players, including Flynn Perez, Jack Hayes, Jez McLennan and Connor Ballenden.
The Croweaters will be looking to make it two wins in a row, after defeating the VFL State team by 14 points at Glenelg’s Stratarama Stadium during Gather Round last year.
SANFL Men's State Team
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|2
|Harry
|Grant
|03-Jul-01
|173
|Central District
|3
|Jonty
|Scharenberg
|25-Aug-98
|184
|Glenelg
|4
|Billy
|Cootee
|18-Dec-02
|178
|Norwood
|5
|Ewan
|Mackinlay
|18-Jul-03
|182
|North Adelaide
|6
|Casey
|Voss
|14-Sep-00
|185
|Sturt
|7
|Matt
|Ling
|21-Apr-99
|184
|Norwood
|8
|Corey
|Lyons
|31-May-98
|182
|Glenelg
|9
|Kobe
|Ryan
|17-Feb-04
|183
|West Adelaide
|10
|Liam
|McBean
|25-Aug-94
|202
|Glenelg
|11
|Harrison
|Wigg
|16-Oct-96
|181
|North Adelaide
|12
|Tom
|Lewis
|18-Feb-00
|178
|Sturt
|13
|Aiden
|Grace
|25-Aug-97
|189
|Central District
|14
|James
|Bell
|10-Feb-99
|186
|Glenelg
|15
|Angus
|Schumacher
|16-Mar-99
|193
|North Adelaide
|16
|James
|Rowe
|17-Sep-99
|173
|Woodville-West Torrens
|17
|Flynn
|Perez
|25-Aug-01
|187
|Sturt
|18
|Jez
|McLennan
|07-Sep-00
|184
|Port Adelaide
|19
|Will
|Coomblas
|06-Aug-98
|194
|Sturt
|20
|Lachie
|Hosie
|25-Feb-97
|188
|Glenelg
|21
|Max
|Proud
|14-Feb-92
|190
|Glenelg
|22
|Matt
|Allen
|18-Oct-97
|193
|Glenelg
|23
|Dyson
|Hilder
|31-Mar-01
|196
|North Adelaide
|24
|Jack
|Hayes
|06-Mar-96
|192
|Woodville-West Torrens
|25
|Cam
|McGree
|18-Feb-99
|200
|Glenelg
|26
|Connor
|Ballenden
|29-Mar-99
|200
|Woodville-West Torrens
VFL Men's State Team
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|1
|Dom
|Brew (C)
|23-Jan-97
|184
|Werribee
|3
|Darcy
|Macpherson
|29-Oct-97
|179
|North Melbourne
|4
|James
|Tsitas
|3-Mar-95
|181
|Gold Coast Suns
|5
|Ethan
|Stanley
|13-Nov-03
|190
|Box Hill Hawks
|7
|Campbell
|Lake
|11-Aug-04
|175
|Southport Sharks
|9
|Louis
|Pinnuck
|24-Sep-98
|187
|Werribee
|10
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|3-May-00
|177
|Southport Sharks
|11
|Will
|Hamill
|17-Nov-00
|187
|Frankston
|12
|Jack
|Bytel
|14-Mar-00
|189
|Coburg
|14
|Jacob
|Heron
|10-Dec-99
|184
|Southport Sharks
|15
|Flynn
|Gentile
|14-Feb-03
|180
|Coburg
|23
|Harvey
|Hooper
|10-Jun-97
|183
|Port Melbourne
|25
|Kye
|Declase
|15-Oct-96
|195
|Box Hill Hawks
|27
|Riley
|Bonner
|7-Mar-97
|191
|Casey Demons
|28
|Brodie
|McLaughlin
|20-Nov-97
|193
|Williamstown
|30
|Corey
|Ellison
|24-Aug-00
|196
|Frankston
|31
|Tom
|Murphy
|19-Jan-98
|190
|Frankston
|32
|Liam
|McMahon
|2-May-02
|198
|Carlton
|33
|Mutaz
|El Nour
|14-Aug-01
|192
|Richmond
|38
|Sam
|Durdin
|6-Jun-96
|198
|Box Hill Hawks
|41
|Harry
|Arnold
|8-Apr-99
|194
|Brisbane Lions
|48
|Nathan
|Kreuger
|25-Jun-99
|196
|Geelong Cats
|49
|Brayden
|Crossley
|16-Aug-99
|199
|Southport Sharks
|EMERGENCY
|2
|Callum
|Porter
|22-Feb-99
|183
|Box Hill Hawks