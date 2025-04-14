The Match Review findings for Sunday's round five games are in

Tim Taranto remonstrates with Patrick Voss during Richmond's game against Fremantle in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Patrick Voss has copped a three-match ban, while Richmond defender Jayden Short and Hawthorn forward Nick Watson have both escaped sanction for incidents on Sunday.

Voss has been suspended for a strike on Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin, with the incident graded careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Unless Freo appeals the ban, Voss will miss games against Melbourne, Adelaide and St Kilda.

Short has escaped sanction for umpire contact after an incident that saw umpire Paul Rebeschini leave the field due to injury, with the Match Review Officer determining Short's actions in the collision were not careless enough to warrant a sanction.

Tim Taranto and Jaeger O'Meara, however, have been fined for umpire contact in separate incidents.

Four players - Ollie Lord, Blake Hardwick, Changkuoth Jiath and Mitch Georgiades - have been fined for engaging in melees during Port Adelaide's fiery win over Hawthorn on Sunday night.

Watson, meanwhile, is free to play against Geelong on Easter Monday, with the MRO ruling he has no case to answer for his heavy tackle on Port youngster Christian Moraes.