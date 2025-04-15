Willie Rioli has missed training on Tuesday in the wake of a now deleted social media post

Willie Rioli during Port Adelaide's game against Hawthorn in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

PORT Adelaide forward Willie Rioli has taken leave from the club in the wake of the racist and homophobic abuse he received online following a now-deleted social media post about Hawthorn.

Rioli did not attend Tuesday morning's light training session at Alberton, and club officials have confirmed he has been granted leave.

It is unclear how long he will be away from Port, but a club spokesman told AAP it is not expected to be long-term. The official said the club would give him all the time he needs.

Rioli was involved in a late flashpoint in Sunday night's Gather Round grudge match against the Hawks, receiving a rare double goal as the Power sealed victory.

He then posted the incident in an Instagram story with the caption: "Play with fire, you're gonna get burnt. My hatred for this club goes way pass (sic) last year('s) antics, what they did to my dad, and my brother, is why I can't stand them. Not the players."

Rioli's father Willie snr, who died in 2022, was drafted by the Hawks in 1990 but didn't play a senior game.

His cousin Cyril Rioli, a four-time premiership Hawk, and other former Hawthorn Indigenous players last year settled a Federal Court case with the club over racism claims.

The Power on Monday night supported Rioli and acknowledged he and his family have "deep-seated pain" in regards to the Hawks, but said social media "was not the appropriate forum" for the forward to air his feelings.

On Monday night, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell - who was an assistant at West Coast when Rioli was an Eagles player - said he hoped he could speak to Rioli "at a more appropriate period of time".

"I've read the Port Adelaide statement. I've had a relationship with Willie for a long period of time. We've been in regular contact since then, and I hope we can have a conversation about this at a more appropriate period of time," Mitchell said on Channel Nine.

"To me, if I was to get in contact with him ... that would not be a public forum, that would be something I do privately."

While Port acknowledged Rioli's feelings towards the Hawks, it said their player understood his post was inappropriate.

"Willie Rioli and his family continue to carry deep-seated pain and sadness from past family experiences," the Power said in a statement on Monday night.

"Despite the depth of feeling Willie and his family have, social media was not the appropriate forum for Willie to share his emotions last night. Willie understands this.

"Willie's welfare remains our priority and the club will continue to provide support for Willie and his family through this time."

Port Adelaide will play Sydney at the SCG on Sunday.