Eric Hipwood says his role hasn't changed much with the departure of Joe Daniher

Eric Hipwood celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Norwood Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOLLOWING his five-goal heroics in the second half against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, Eric Hipwood says Brisbane's forward line is working just fine in the post-Joe Daniher era.

Hipwood conceded his form had been "inconsistent" in the opening month, but after just one touch in the first half against the Bulldogs, he exploded to be a match-winner after the break.

Learn More 02:12

The lanky forward has now kicked 10 goals through five matches in a balanced attack that has been searching for continuity following Daniher's retirement.

Zac Bailey has kicked 12 goals, Logan Morris 11 and Cal Ah Chee seven in a forward mix that has been disjointed by early season injuries to Charlie Cameron and Kai Lohmann.

Speaking ahead of training at the Gabba on Tuesday morning, Hipwood said his role had not changed much despite missing his left-footed premiership sidekick from last year.

"What we've been able to show in the first five rounds is we've got so many avenues to goal,"he said.

"We've shown we can kick a lot of goals from a lot of different players.

"I can understand the narrative that people might want to push that there's an extra responsibility on me, but I don't think so, my role doesn't change too much."

Learn More 14:54

After battling a groin injury in the latter stages of 2024, Hipwood underwent surgery in December that shortened his pre-season.

The 27-year-old said he was still working back to full fitness.

"I was on a tight timeframe to get back, but that's still no excuse. I put my hand up to play and that means I'm fit, so I've got to fulfil my role," he said.

"I would have liked to have performed a little better (early in the season).

"I think I've been quite inconsistent. I've been a by-product of the team really. I feel like when I've played well, the team’s played well.”