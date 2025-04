Steele Sidebottom in action during Collingwood's win over Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Sidebottom, Zorko, Dangerfield and co. prove age is just a number

- The numbers that show it could still get worse for West Coast

- Are the Bombers better than Brad Scott would have us believe?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts