Ben King celebrates during the round four match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WITH four matches of the season under his belt, it's clear extra responsibility sits well with Ben King.

The 24-year-old was voted into Gold Coast's leadership group for the first time during the pre-season, and as the only forward in the six-strong group, is tasked with leading the front third of the ground.

And through wins over West Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and North Melbourne, King is leading from the front, topping the Coleman Medal tally with 17 goals.

Ahead of playing his 100th game on Saturday against Richmond, King said not much had changed for him despite the new title.

"I feel like as a forward group we’ve got a few really strong leaders; Ben Long, Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman, when he's playing.

"I feel very lucky to be in that group for sure.

Learn More 00:41

"It's one of the more special moments I've had at this club, to be honest. It means a lot to me.

"In my first couple of years, the way I looked at the leaders like 'Wittsy' (Jarrod Witts) and Dave (Swallow) and the respect I had for them was massive, so to be voted into something like that is a bit surreal."

King is leading by actions, displaying the strong, physical presence ahead of the ball the Suns desire alongside his young sidekicks Jed Walter and Ethan Read.

The early season improvement from the 4-0 Suns can be put down to many things, not the least of which is the ball movement creating so many scoring opportunities.

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round five match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Barossa Park, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In Damien Hardwick's first season at the helm in 2024, Gold Coast was among the competition leaders for inside 50 differential, but was unable to consistently connect.

"The mids have been doing a great job in winning the ball and getting it forward, but also that composure with the last kick inside 50," King said.

"We've got so many guys at the moment that if they get the ball around the arc, they're great to lead to and barely miss.

"The boys off half-back, Johnny Noble, Dan (Rioli) and Joel Jeffrey, their attack and ability to generate run and catch the defence off guard has been unreal.

Daniel Rioli and John Noble during the round four match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Our half-forwards as well, Jakey Rogers, Ben Ainsworth, they’re such damaging ball users, ahead of the ball it gives us a great look.

"The more we can get it in those lads' hands, the better."

King brings up his triple figure game tally fresh off a five-goal haul against the Kangaroos that took him over 200 for his career at the weekend.