Simon Goodwin insists premiership stars Steven May and Kysaiah Pickett will be fit to take on Fremantle, despite the pair dealing with injuries

Kysaiah Pickett runs laps seperate to the main group during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on April 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STEVEN May and Kysaiah Pickett have barely trained, but Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin expects the premiership stars to be available to take on Fremantle.

Already without star backman Jake Lever for up to another 10 weeks, the winless Demons could be without All-Australian defender May for a crunch clash with the Dockers on Easter Saturday.

May didn't feature in an open training session in front of fans at Casey Fields on Tuesday and was spotted hobbling around the venue off field.

Pickett was restricted to running light laps after rolling his ankle in Saturday night's loss to Essendon.

May is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his heel.

"It's Tuesday, the first session, so he (Pickett) will train fully Thursday and be right to go on the weekend," Goodwin said.

Learn More 14:54

"Steven had an incident in the game with his plantar fasciitis, but in a lot of ways it's a positive incident, because it's a tear that helps the recovery.

"We're hopeful that he'll get up for Thursday and be right to go on the weekend.

"In some ways, an incident that is pretty painful at the time can be a real positive moving forward."

Steven May greets fans at a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on April 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Goodwin added the Demons wouldn't take a risk with May, but expected the 33-year-old to be in a defence that will need to handle red-hot Fremantle forward Josh Treacy, who is the equal leader of the Coleman Medal.

Lever suffered a major setback last week in his recovery from an ankle issue sustained against North Melbourne in round two.

"He's obviously frustrated," Goodwin said of Lever.

"He had a pretty strong pre-season in terms of getting himself prepared.

"He's clearly going to be out for eight to 10 weeks, so he's recovering."

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists he has never seen his players more "united" off the field amid the Demons' worst start to a season in 13 years.

After losing to Essendon on Saturday night, Melbourne slumped to 0-5 and remain one of only two teams still winless this season, along with rebuilding West Coast.

Pressure continues to mount on Goodwin following a troubled 12 months for the Demons, moving president Brad Green to issue a letter to members on Monday.

But Goodwin has vowed the club will find its way out of the doldrums, just two years after the Demons' third straight top-four finish.

"The leaders are pretty clear about what they're going to drive, and they're going to go after it," Goodwin said.

Melbourne players walk off the field after the R5 loss to Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Change can be difficult and they're trying to lead this change, this new way of going about things, and they committed to it.

"They're as united as I've seen them.

"They're connected off field better than they've ever been.

"We've got to take that connection on field and start showing with our method, with our intent, and with some of the things we've been working on that there is a lot of grit and fight in this footy club."

Simon Goodwin after Melbourne's loss to Essendon in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ball movement and scoring have been major issues for Melbourne for several seasons.

Goodwin insists they have come up with ways to fix those problems, but other problems have arisen in the process.

The 2021 premiership coach bluntly described Melbourne as being "far too easy to play against".

"The reality is we're trying to change in a few areas about how we play, and that can be difficult, and change is hard, and sometimes you will fail doing it, but we're committed to it," he said.

"We're committed to going down this path of trying to play a different way, a new way, a better way, and obviously with that will come a little bit more scoring.

"Right now we're getting our opportunities, and we're not quite taking them, which is a positive.

"But what we're doing without the ball isn't anywhere near the level it needs to be.

"We need to bring that way more in our game, and that's really what the focus has been.

"How do we bring that to a level of consistency that will enable everything else that we're trying to change come to life?"

Learn More 01:59

Goodwin refused to put blame on any section of the ground, despite star midfielders Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney coming in for criticism.

"We need more from everyone in our footy club, myself included," Goodwin said.

"You get into this situation and it's uncomfortable, but you look the challenge in the eye and say 'I want this, I'm going after it', and that's what we're doing."