Jordan De Goey will be available for selection for the Magpies' game against Brisbane

Jordan De Goey warms up ahead of the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be boosted by the return of Jordan De Goey for the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.

De Goey missed last Friday night's 31-point win over Sydney in Gather Round due to Achilles inflammation, after being substituted out of the round four win over Carlton.

The 29-year-old travelled to South Australia with the squad last Thursday and trained over the weekend before banking an important session on the Gold Coast on Tuesday ahead of the clash against the reigning premier.

Collingwood opted to take a cautious approach with De Goey last weekend in the hope he wouldn't continue to struggle with injury limitations like he did in 2024.

De Goey managed only 13 appearances due to lingering groin issues before he suffered a season-ending hamstring strain against Carlton in August.

The 2023 premiership hero started the pre-season in Qatar with Magpies high performance coach Jarrod Wade, where he received treatment to resolve the injury concerns that restricted his explosiveness last year.

De Goey played predominantly forward against the Blues in round four, kicking two important goals before sitting out the last quarter. He kicked 0.3 from 15 touches against the Western Bulldogs in his return game a fortnight earlier.

Recruit Harry Perryman is set to be available against the Lions, despite pulling up with a sore ankle from the win over the Swans and dealing with the six-day turnaround.

Harry Perryman kicks the ball during the match between Collingwood and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae's squad travelled straight to Queensland from Adelaide on the weekend and have been based out of the Gold Coast this week.

The Magpies have trained on the outside oval across from People First Stadium and will travel to Brisbane on Wednesday for a captain's run ahead of Thursday night's Easter Round opener.

After starting 2025 with a disappointing showing against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, Collingwood has won its past four games to be 4-1 after round five.

Collingwood beat Brisbane in last year's fixture and have won three of six games held in the marquee Easter Thursday fixture, which started back in 2003 after the two sides played off in the 2002 Grand Final.

Chris Fagan's men are one of only two undefeated sides to start the year, beginning their premiership defence 5-0.