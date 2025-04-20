Take a look at the top five Easter Monday clashes between the Cats and Hawks

(L-R) Geelong celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in round two, 2012, and Jack Gunston celebrates a goal for the Hawks on Easter Monday, 2018. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHILE Hawthorn-Geelong battles are incredibly stress-inducing for their respective supporter bases, there's nothing better than settling down on the couch with a bunch of chocolate eggs on Easter Monday afternoon to watch the two fierce rivals slug it out.

Geelong and Hawthorn have met in Easter Monday clashes dating back to 2010. The 2011 edition was actually played on a Tuesday, due to Easter Monday falling on Anzac Day, while there wasn't a game played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown period.

Instigated 18 months after the iconic 2008 Grand Final between the two sides, and amid the subsequent 'Kennett curse' that saw Geelong defeat Hawthorn 11 games running, the Hawks have won just three (2015, 2018 and 2022) of the 14 Easter Monday clashes.

While there have been a few blowouts of late, six of the 11 matches have been decided by 12 points or fewer.

But with both teams now winding back the clock to the heady days of the late 2000s-early 2010s (Geelong arguably having never left), this Monday's edition is likely to be another thriller.

We've picked out the top five Easter Monday clashes between the two teams.

The match marked the first time Geelong's new 'holy trinity' of Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and a returning Gary Ablett jnr took to the field, but the Cats' resurrection was foiled at the final hurdle. Hawthorn had led by 25 points at an early point of the fourth quarter, before Geelong charged, piling on five of the final six goals in a nine-major term to draw level. Hawthorn finally wrested the ball forward to an imposing Jarryd Roughead, manned by a very young Zach Guthrie, the Hawk securing a crucial behind to win by one point. Dan Menzel kicked four, while Tom Mitchell recorded 40 touches.

Hawthorn led by 21 points early in the third term before a James Podsiadly-inspired Geelong came storming home in wet and wild conditions at the MCG. 'J-Pod' kicked five goals, three coming in the final term, as the Hawks were held to five behinds in the fourth quarter. Jack Gunston had an opportunity to be the matchwinner in the final eight seconds, but his under-pressure snap dribbled the wrong side of the post, while Andrew Mackie laid a crucial goalsquare tackle on Michael Osborne earlier that term. Wet-weather specialist and long-sleeve jumper enthusiast Jimmy Bartel picked up the three votes for his 20 disposals and two goals. Free of the clutches of retired tagger Cameron Ling, Sam Mitchell finished with 30 touches, while Steve Johnson and Jordan Lewis snagged three each.

Round 2, 2010 – Geelong 14.16 (100) def Hawthorn 13.13 (91)

The first Easter Monday clash between the two teams was an instant classic. Hawthorn well and truly controlled the first half, leading by four goals in the first term and again at half-time, second-game Cat Mitch Duncan bobbing up with 1.2 in the opening quarter. The third term belonged to the power forwards, Jarryd Roughead and Cam Mooney kicking two apiece to take their individual tallies to four each. Brad Ottens' major just before three-quarter time left the game nicely poised with a two-point Hawthorn lead, and the Cats stormed home with 3.3 in the final 15 minutes to secure the win. Now-coach Sam Mitchell recorded 30 touches and the Little Master himself, Gary Ablett jnr, had 38 and seven clearances.

Geelong celebrates its win over Hawthorn in round two, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

The young Hawks shot out of the blocks, denying the Cats a single disposal until they'd piled on three goals in the first six minutes, and led by 23 at quarter-time. Dylan Moore kicked his four goals before half-time, as the Tyson Stengle and Jeremy Cameron show took hold in the third, relishing wet conditions as Geelong took a 12-point lead into the final term. But the remaining old reliables in Hawthorn's side stood up when it counted, Tom Mitchell, Jack Gunston and Luke Breust all finding the scoreboard in the final term as Geelong managed four behinds. Jai Newcombe (31 disposals) starred in his 12th AFL game, while James Sicily and Tom Stewart made life difficult at either end. It was one of just four games the premiership-bound Cats lost for the season.

Often the battles between these two sides – particularly early in the season – are free-flowing and high-scoring affairs, but fittingly for the COVID period, this was a tough slog. Geelong led by 30 points halfway through the third, but the Hawks kicked four goals to one in the final term, Mitch Lewis bobbing up for two of his own. With Hawthorn within striking distance of snatching the lead, the tense final few minutes were only briefly alleviated by a Tom Hawkins behind, taking the margin to a still dangerous five points. Cam Guthrie led from the front with 43 disposals and 10 clearances, while Jaeger O'Meara ran hard to record 34 and 13. Isaac Smith featured in the hoops against his old club for the first time, while Max Holmes debuted.