A RUTHLESS Carlton outfit has thrashed North Melbourne by 82 points in the Good Friday SuperClash in front of a sell-out crowd of 46,373 at Marvel Stadium.
Red-hot midfielder George Hewett was awarded the inaugural SuperClash Superhero Medal for his best-on-ground performance against the tired-looking Kangaroos.
The Blues were the better side all day, particularly in the second half when they kicked 15 goals to North's five.
Carlton made up for its inaccuracy last week against West Coast when they kicked 19 behinds, by scoring 24.9 (153) to the Kangaroos' 11.5 (71) to record their biggest score for the year.
The Blues had 12 individual goalkickers, led by their spearhead Charlie Curnow and rejuvenated small forward Zac Williams who both finished with four majors.
New Blue Will White kicked three goals in just his third game, as did small forward Jesse Motlop who kicked all three in the final term.
For the Kangaroos it's the fifth time this season they have conceded over 100 points. In a worrying sign for Alastair Clarkson's men, Carlton piled on nine goals in the last quarter.
In a day that had very few positives for Kangaroos fans, they would have been delighted to see their former No.4 draft pick George Wardlaw (21 disposals, five clearances) make his return to the top level. Wardlaw was a shining light for the home side, providing grunt and class to their midfield.
The game began with both sides scoring through their small forwards. For North it was Paul Curtis, who kicked his side's first two goals, while at the other end Corey Durdin scored two of his own in his 50th game.
But the more experienced Carlton midfield kicked into gear in the second half of the quarter led by Hewett (34 disposals, 12 clearances) and Adam Cerra (28 disposals).
Blues captain Patrick Cripps, who spent time forward providing another target inside 50 in Harry McKay's absence, kicked an outstanding goal with a left-foot snap from 40 metres out. Teammates Williams, Lewis Young and Tom De Koning all joined Cripps with their own majors to give the Blues a 31-point lead at quarter-time.
North's second quarter was its best, where it outscored the Blues four goals to two. The two sides went goal for goal to begin the quarter with a number of scores coming from free kicks, but Cam Zurhaar and Luke Parker converted just before half-time to reduce the margin to 20 points.
Former Blue Zac Fisher left the ground just before half-time with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Zane Duursma.
Carlton came out after half-time and lifted to another level, while North started to look fatigued. The Blues' pressure lifted, and their midfielders started to hit the scoreboard with Cerra and Hewett adding to their rising tally.
North began to make skill errors, while at the other end the Blues hit the scoreboard with small forward Williams kicking two in less than a minute. Wardlaw kept battling for North, kicking his side's only goal for the term.
The Kangaroos came out in the final term and kicked the opening two goals, but after that it was all party time for the Blues as Motlop, White and substitute Cooper Lord turned their decent games into days out.
It was a punishing final quarter, which would have been difficult to watch for the North crowd as the Blues continued to extend their lead, finishing the day winners by 82 points.
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 6.3 7.4 11.5 (71)
CARLTON 7.3 9.5 15.6 24.9 (153)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Parker 2, Zurhaar, Wardlaw, Powell, Larkey, Konstanty, Duursma
Carlton: Williams 4, Curnow 4, White 3, Motlop 3, Lord 2, Durdin 2, Young, Hewett, De Koning, Cripps, Cerra, Acres
BEST
North Melbourne: Wardlaw, Curtis, Parker, Davies-Uniacke, Sheezel, Daniel
Carlton: Hewett, Weitering, Cerra, McGovern, Curnow, Acres
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Fisher (hamstring)
Carlton: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Zane Duursma (replaced Zac Fisher in the third quarter)
Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Elijah Hollands in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 46,373 at Marvel Stadium