Colby McKercher chases Adam Saad during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne and Carlton will do battle in a crucial Good Friday clash.

The Kangaroos and Blues have made disappointing starts to the season, both sitting with 1-4 records.

While Carlton is coming off its first win of the campaign against struggling West Coast, North has lost three straight.

The Blues have won five of their past six meetings with the Roos as they look to get their season back on track.

George Wardlaw is in for his first game of the season for North, replacing Riley Hardeman.

The Blues welcome back Elijah Hollands and Blake Acres and have recalled Lewis Young, with Sam Docherty dropped and Harry McKay and Brodie Kemp out injured.

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma

Carlton: Cooper Lord

The Eagles (0-5) host Essendon (2-2) at Optus Stadium later on Friday.

West Coast is anchored to the bottom of the ladder after a tough start to its first season under coach Andrew McQualter.

The Bombers, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back wins, having beaten Melbourne in round five.

West Coast has made four changes as Tim Kelly, Jeremy McGovern, Elijah Hewett and Matt Flynn return in place of co-captain Oscar Allen, Bailey Williams, Clay Hall and Sandy Brock.