Essendon has been left counting the cost of its two-point win over West Coast, with Sam Draper suffering an Achilles injury and Xavier Duursma sent to hospital for scans

Sam Draper leaves the field during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON is set to call on veteran big man Todd Goldstein to carry the ruck after coach Brad Scott confirmed Sam Draper had suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Friday night's win against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

One week after losing ruck Nick Bryan to an ACL injury, Draper collapsed in the fourth quarter after pushing off to run, with the in-form big man headed for scans to confirm the extent of his injury.

Scott said the Bombers were concerned about the severity of Draper's injury and what it will mean for his season, with the 26-year-old going down shortly after reporting calf tightness on his opposite leg.

"It looks like an Achilles, but the severity of it, we're concerned about it," Scott said on Friday night.

"I'm sort of reluctant to make big statements about it, because we don't know for sure. But at three-quarter-time, he had some calf tightness on the other side, which I was rightly concerned about, and we were concerned about.

"He played out the quarter, felt fine, and was right to go. So when he went down, I just assumed it was that calf, but it was actually the Achilles on his other leg.

"It sounds like one of those classic Achilles injuries where he thought he was kicked, but no one kicked him, unfortunately."

Goldstein made the decision to play on in 2025 after becoming the first ruckman to break through the 10,000 hitouts barrier, but he has also started to transition into a role as a ruck coach.

Scott said the 36-year-old had been preparing physically to be available and was in elite condition if the Bombers need to call on him in the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood and beyond.

"I've clearly been a huge fan of his for a long time, but this has been a new challenge for him," Scott said.

"To have one of the one of the best ruckmen in the history of the game be prepared to sit and effectively work as a ruck coach but also preparing himself to play each week and to accept that role … not many players can do that.

"He's a proud competitor and he wants to perform, but just constantly he said to me, 'I'll be ready. When you need me, I'll be ready'. Well, now we need him."

Scott also confirmed that wingman Xavier Duursma had been sent to hospital as a precaution after copping a knee to the abdomen in a crunching contest with Eagles ruckman Matt Flynn.

The coach paid tribute to key forward Peter Wright, who booted six goals in his first game back following a pre-season ankle ligament injury.

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was left disappointed after the Eagles failed to capitalise on being in a winning position, but said a much-improved effort had given the team a platform to build from.

After a record-low 77 contested possessions last week, the Eagles passed that mark halfway through the third quarter and eventually won the indicator 119-117.

"To be able to bounce back in that space, it'll put us in a good position to be able to compete every week," the coach said.

"One of the things that we take out is that some of our players got some form.

"We've certainly have had some challenges with form, but we were much more connected today, and some individuals are getting better at their footy, which is good."

McQualter said co-captain Oscar Allen would return next week to take on Hawthorn, presenting an awkward scenario after the key forward's meeting with rival coach Sam Mitchell was made public.

The coach said Allen was physically in good shape and not experiencing any issues with his previously troubled knee, but the club had decided to rest him during a tight turnaround.

"We made a decision for the longevity of this season that he has a rest this week, and he'll be fine next week," McQualter said.

"He's doing well. His GPS numbers are good, and he's going well. I don't think Oscar's missed a session at all through knee soreness this year.

"We've just got the wide lens on it, and I think it was a smart decision by us all. Oscar will play next week … I'm sure he'll actually be pretty excited to play next week."