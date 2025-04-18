Sam Draper leaves the field during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON is set to call on veteran big man Todd Goldstein to carry the ruck after coach Brad Scott confirmed Sam Draper had suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Friday night's win against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

One week after losing ruck Nick Bryan to an ACL injury, Draper collapsed in the fourth quarter after pushing off to run, with the in-form big man headed for scans to confirm the extent of his injury.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Scott said the Bombers were concerned about the severity of Draper's injury and what it will mean for his season, with the 26-year-old going down shortly after reporting calf tightness on his opposite leg.

01:14

Distressed Draper goes down after final-term risk

Essendon's call to roll the dice on Sam Draper proves costly, with the big man emotional after sustaining a suspected lower leg injury

"It looks like an Achilles, but the severity of it, we're concerned about it," Scott said on Friday night. 

"I'm sort of reluctant to make big statements about it, because we don't know for sure. But at three-quarter-time, he had some calf tightness on the other side, which I was rightly concerned about, and we were concerned about.

"He played out the quarter, felt fine, and was right to go. So when he went down, I just assumed it was that calf, but it was actually the Achilles on his other leg.

"It sounds like one of those classic Achilles injuries where he thought he was kicked, but no one kicked him, unfortunately."

11:33

Scott post-match, R6: 'We're concerned about it'

Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against West Coast

Goldstein made the decision to play on in 2025 after becoming the first ruckman to break through the 10,000 hitouts barrier, but he has also started to transition into a role as a ruck coach. 

Scott said the 36-year-old had been preparing physically to be available and was in elite condition if the Bombers need to call on him in the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood and beyond.

"I've clearly been a huge fan of his for a long time, but this has been a new challenge for him," Scott said. 

"To have one of the one of the best ruckmen in the history of the game be prepared to sit and effectively work as a ruck coach but also preparing himself to play each week and to accept that role … not many players can do that.

"He's a proud competitor and he wants to perform, but just constantly he said to me, 'I'll be ready. When you need me, I'll be ready'. Well, now we need him."

04:09

Last two mins: Dons survive late Eagles surge

The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round six

Scott also confirmed that wingman Xavier Duursma had been sent to hospital as a precaution after copping a knee to the abdomen in a crunching contest with Eagles ruckman Matt Flynn.

The coach paid tribute to key forward Peter Wright, who booted six goals in his first game back following a pre-season ankle ligament injury.

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was left disappointed after the Eagles failed to capitalise on being in a winning position, but said a much-improved effort had given the team a platform to build from.

After a record-low 77 contested possessions last week, the Eagles passed that mark halfway through the third quarter and eventually won the indicator 119-117.

"To be able to bounce back in that space, it'll put us in a good position to be able to compete every week," the coach said.

"One of the things that we take out is that some of our players got some form.

"We've certainly have had some challenges with form, but we were much more connected today, and some individuals are getting better at their footy, which is good."

09:00

McQualter post-match, R6: 'We put ourselves in a really winnable position'

Watch West Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

McQualter said co-captain Oscar Allen would return next week to take on Hawthorn, presenting an awkward scenario after the key forward's meeting with rival coach Sam Mitchell was made public.

The coach said Allen was physically in good shape and not experiencing any issues with his previously troubled knee, but the club had decided to rest him during a tight turnaround.

"We made a decision for the longevity of this season that he has a rest this week, and he'll be fine next week," McQualter said. 

"He's doing well. His GPS numbers are good, and he's going well. I don't think Oscar's missed a session at all through knee soreness this year.

"We've just got the wide lens on it, and I think it was a smart decision by us all. Oscar will play next week … I'm sure he'll actually be pretty excited to play next week."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 11:33

    Scott post-match, R6: 'We're concerned about it'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:00

    McQualter post-match, R6: 'We put ourselves in a really winnable position'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:06

    Wright in the nick of time with six-goal haul

    Peter Wright produces a sensational effort in his return match with six goals to help edge the Bombers over the line

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Last two mins: Dons survive late Eagles surge

    The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round six

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Distressed Draper goes down after final-term risk

    Essendon's call to roll the dice on Sam Draper proves costly, with the big man emotional after sustaining a suspected lower leg injury

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Perkins provides perfect pair to spark Dons

    Archie Perkins delivers two superb goals in a minute as the Bombers mount their comeback

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Hunt harvests the reward after red-hot pressure

    West Coast forces the turnover and earns a team-lifting goal through Jayden Hunt

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Cripps zips in with ripper as Eagles electrify again

    West Coast continues its impressive start to the game as Jamie Cripps conjures gold from a tight angle

    AFL
  • 01:46

    Waterman wows with wild four-goal term

    Jake Waterman catches serious fire in the opening quarter and nails four straight goals to make an early statement

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Wright place, Wright time: Big Bomber back with bang

    Peter Wright slots a neat goal in his return game for Essendon

    AFL