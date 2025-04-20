A fan has been interviewed by police after throwing an object at Aliir Aliir at the SCG

Aliir Aliir interacts with a Swans supporter at the SCG. Picture: Channel 7

SYDNEY and its coach Dean Cox have joined Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley in condemning a fan who threw an object at Power player Aliir Aliir late in Sunday's thriller at the SCG.

Former Swans player Aliir directed a verbal response at the fan, who swung a plastic clapper at the defender while sitting in the front row, before the Power held off the hosts for an eight-point victory on Sunday.

Sydney confirmed the fan was removed from the stadium and has been interviewed by police and SCG staff.

"The club is working to ascertain if the fan is a member. The club has reached out to Aliir, and we will continue to educate fans that any form of abusive behaviour is not welcome," the Swans said.

"The Sydney Swans would like to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance on all forms of abuse."

Aliir moved from Sydney to Port Adelaide at the end of the 2020 season and earned a maiden All-Australian blazer in his first year with his second club.

Swans chief executive Tom Harley made a beeline to check on Aliir after the game.

"Let's respect our footballers. That's the most important thing," Power coach Hinkley said.

"We've had a little bit of the stuff going on over the journey, the last few weeks particularly, and I think let them do what they do. You come to watch them, just admire them for what they are, I would have thought, and enjoy the game.

"If you can't do that, please don't come."

Cox added that he and the Swans do not condone that sort of interaction "from fans, members, supporters to players or anyone involved in footy".

"That's one thing that I stand firm on and so does the club," the Swans coach said.

"Come and enjoy the footy, support, cheer, but leave it at that."

On the field, Aliir was a key to the Power blunting the Swans' attacks on Sunday with 16 disposals including nine intercept possessions.

Hinkley moved to ease concerns over Ollie Wines after the onballer experienced heart palpitations and was subbed out of the game at the main break.

Wines has previously been subbed out of matches for a similar issue twice before – against Hawthorn in May last year, and when his side faced Melbourne in 2022.

The 2021 Brownlow medallist stayed at the SCG and watched much of the second half from the sidelines.

"Ollie had another one of his little episodes on his heart, which our doctor's got well under control," Hinkley said. "He has had, in the past, a little procedure to look after that, obviously it has come back a bit today.

"It sounds really bad when you talk about someone's heart, but the reality is he's got a good handle on it, our medical team have got an incredibly good handle on it, so we feel safe enough around what's going on.

"We'll protect Ollie, make sure we do all the tests again this week."

The Swans fought back from 34 points down early in the final term as substitute Aaron Francis sparked a late surge with three goals.

But the hosts could only manage 2.6 from the last eight scoring shots of the game to fall short after their key forwards had earlier misfired.

Hayden McLean finished with 2.4 while Tom McCartin was shifted back to defence in the second half after failing to make an impact in the forward line.

"Tommy, by his own admission, would say tonight wasn't a great night," Cox said.

"It didn't work. Happy to change it and try and find different avenues, whether it's ahead of the ball or behind the ball."