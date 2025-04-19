Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Darcy Fort, Bayley Fritsch, Peter Ladhams. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Friday April 18, 4.10pm ACST

Lachlan McAndrew dominated in Adelaide's thrilling four-point win over Glenelg on Good Friday.

The ruck had an incredible 51 hitouts to go with 10 disposals, six tackles and four marks.

Brodie Smith was busy with 22 disposals and a goal and Lachlan Murphy kicked one major to go with 19 touches and 10 tackles.

Oscar Ryan fought hard with 22 touches, Billy Dowling had 23 and kicked two goals and Charlie Edwards had 24 disposals.

Midfielder Harry Schoenberg gathered 22 disposals to go with six tackles and five clearances.

Chayce Jones (19 disposals), Luke Pedlar (15 and seven tackles) and Chris Burgess (12 and two goals) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday April 18, 12.05pm AEST

Ruck Darcy Fort put in a best-on-ground performance as VFL-listed forward Fergus McFadyen kicked a point after the siren to help the Lions snatch a one-point thriller over the Magpies.

Fort racked up 28 disposals, four marks, 28 hitouts, 16 clearances and a goal to keep his name well and truly in front of the selectors.

Sam Marshall, who came on as the substitute in Thursday night's AFL loss to Collingwood, returned to the reserves and gathered 26 disposals, eight clearances and three tackles, while midfield partner Deven Robertson had a game-high 35 touches.

Youngsters Ty Gallop (11 disposals) and Will McLachlan (14) booted four and three goals, respectively, with Darcy Craven adding two majors among 17 touches.

Tom Doedee continued his comeback from an ACL with 13 disposals.

Reece Torrent (24), Luke Beecken (23) and Shadeau Brain (21) were also among the top disposal winners.

Senior players Darcy Gardiner (16), Darragh Joyce (13) and Conor McKenna (12) also got their hands dirty as they press for an AFL recall.

Brandon Ryan (nine), Zane Zakostelsky (eight) and Henry Smith (five) were quieter.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 18, 12.05pm AEST

Lucas Camporeale was busy as Carlton was edged by North Melbourne by two points on Friday.

Camporeale had 23 disposals and took nine marks in the Blues' narrow loss.

Ben Camporeale finished with 24 touches, while Jordan Boyd gathered 19 disposals.

Billy Wilson (20 disposals), Jaxon Binns (22) and Harry O'Farrell (15) found a bit of the ball.

Harry Lemmey kicked three goals from his nine disposals and five marks, Ashton Moir slotted two majors and Francis Evans kicked one.

Ruck Marc Pittonet had 17 disposals, 14 hitouts and six clearances as he continues his comeback from injury.

On the radar of Essendon ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Liam McMahon booted four goals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday April 18, 12.05pm AEST

First-year small forward William Hayes was a standout with three goals from 14 disposals as the Magpies lost a heartbreaker by one point after the siren.

Fellow forward Charlie West, also in his first season, kicked two majors, while ruck Oscar Steene also had two goals along with 19 hitouts.

After coming on late as the substitute in Thursday night's AFL match, Ed Allan managed 23 touches to go with three marks and three tackles, while youngster Tew Jiath had 22 disposals.

Joel Cochran (18 and six marks) and Finlay Macrae (17) were also busy, while Jakob Ryan, Harry DeMattia and Oleg Markov each had 16 touches.

Wil Parker and Iliro Smit were quieter with 13 and six disposals, respectively.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 19, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday April 19, 1.10pm AWST

Fremantle SSP signing Quinton Narkle is pushing for a debut at his third club after a big showing in Peel's 62-point loss to East Fremantle on Saturday.

The former Geelong and Port Adelaide midfielder racked up 38 disposals with eight inside 50s as he searches for his first game in a Dockers jumper.

Corey Wagner also had no trouble finding the ball to finish with 27 touches and five tackles.

Ruck Liam Reidy dominated hitouts with 53 while picking up 17 disposals and a team-high six tackles.

Freo's first ever father-son selection Jaren Carr also finished with 17 touches.

Hugh Davies (12 disposals), Ollie Murphy (13) and Jack Delean (13, two goals) all got involved, while Cooper Simpson (seven touches) and Aiden Riddle (one goal) were quieter.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday April 19, 12.05pm AEST

Brayden Fiorini had another enormous game as Gold Coast suffered a 55-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Fiorini was busy for the Suns to finish with a monster 47 disposals, 13 marks, six tackles and five clearances.

Ned Moyle battled hard in the ruck for 18 disposals, 31 hitouts and five marks.

Ben Jepson (20 disposals) was solid, Alex Davies had 15 disposals, five clearances and a goal and Jy Farrar had 17 touches.

Sean Lemmens (17 disposals), Lloyd Johnston (15) and Asher Eastham (11 and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday April 19, 11.05am AEST

Max Gruzewski dominated as Greater Western Sydney thrashed Casey by 53 points on Saturday.

The forward booted five goals from 10 disposals as the Giants recorded a comfortable win.

Nathan Wardius continued his good form with four majors, while ruck Nick Madden starred with 29 disposals, 13 clearances, 33 hitouts and a goal.

James Leake (27 disposals and 11 marks), Cody Angove (23 and a goal) and Leek Aleer (17) also impressed.

Draftee Harrison Oliver gathered 17 touches and Josh Fahey finished with 21.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday April 19, 11.05am AEST

Axed duo Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen were relatively quiet in Casey's 53-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Fritsch kicked one goal from 11 disposals while van Rooyen booted one major from his nine, with the pair dropped from the senior side this week.

Bailey Laurie had another solid game with 19 disposals, 11 tackles and two goals.

Oliver Sestan (23 disposals and a goal) and Jack Billings (26) were also busy.

Jai Culley (19) worked hard, Will Verrall had 16 touches and 25 hitouts and Judd McVee made his return from injury, gathering 19 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 18, 12.05pm AEST

Will Phillips continued to push his case for a senior recall with a strong performance in North Melbourne's two-point win over Carlton.

Phillips, the No.3 pick in 2020, battled hard on his way to 22 disposals, 10 tackles and four clearances.

Tall Brynn Teakle had a big game with 18 disposals, 23 hitouts and 1.3, while Cooper Harvey kicked three majors.

Bailey Scott (20 disposals), Geordie Payne (13 and two goals) and River Stevens (12 and one) were solid.

Eddie Ford had 14 touches, Riley Hardeman finished with 14 and Kallan Dawson had 13, while Finnbar Maley almost had a big day, kicking 0.3.

Robert Hansen jnr was unable to hit the scoreboard but finished with 10 disposals and four marks.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Friday April 18, 7.10pm ACST

Several senior-listed Port Adelaide players put in strong showings in the Magpies' 21-point VFL win over South Adelaide.

Joe Berry responded to his axing from the senior team with a two goal, 23-disposal showing, while out-of-favour forward Jeremy Finlayson kicked 2.3 and had 10 tackles.

Draftee Jack Whitlock was impressive up forward, kicking 2.1 from 11 touches, while ruck Dante Visentini won the hitouts with 24 while also picking up 22 disposals and kicking a goal.

Midfielder Hugh Jackson was prolific with 20 touches and seven clearances, while small forward Jed McEntee kicked a goal and brought the pressure, laying five tackles.

Forward Tom Anastasopoulos had 18 touches but was quiet in front of the sticks, while Category B rookie Benny Barrett kicked a goal and had 13 touches.

Defender Logan Evans had six rebound-50s and 19 touches, while Dylan Williams kicked a goal from 16 disposals.

Midfielder Will Lorenz had 14 touches, while key defender Xavier Walsh took four marks and had five rebound-50s.

Uncapped small forward Lachlan Charleson kicked a goal, while SSP signing Josh Lai had 15 touches and took five marks.

Ivan Soldo spent time in the ruck, managing 19 hitouts while also rotating forward.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Richmond at Kinetic Stadium, Friday April 18, 7.35pm AEST

Jacob Bauer kicked four goals in the Tigers' 25-point VFL loss to Frankston, while Tyler Sonsie was best afield with 35 touches and a goal.

Kaleb Smith was damaging in the midfield with 31 disposals, six marks and four clearances.

Small forward Jasper Alger kicked two goals, while tall forward Thomas Sims kicked one.

No.7 draft pick Josh Smillie continued his return from a hamstring injury, managing three clearances, three tackles and 14 touches.

Kane McAuliffe was busy in the midfield with 25 touches, six clearances and six tackles, while Jacob Koschitzke had 14 touches.

Ruck Oliver Hayes-Brown had 11 hitouts, three clearances and 11 disposals, rotating with Mate Colina who had 31 hitouts.

Tall defender Jacob Blight took six marks to go with his 12 tackles, while Liam Fawcett had 13 touches, five marks and five tackles.

Uncapped defender Campbell Gray had 17 touches and four marks.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sandringham at Mission Whitten Oval, Sunday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Werribee at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 19, 12.05pm AEST

Peter Ladhams responded to his axing from the senior side with a huge performance in Sydney's two-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

Ladhams starred for the Swans with 22 disposals, 25 hitouts, 11 clearances and two goals.

Logan McDonald continued his comeback from injury with eight disposals and a goal.

Angus Sheldrick was busy with 26 touches, while Ben Paton had 25.

Jack Buller kicked three goals from his 15 disposals and Indhi Kirk fought hard to finish with 10 disposals and seven tackles, while Ned Bowman had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday April 19, 2.30pm AWST

Veteran defender Tom Cole pushed his case for recall to the senior side in West Coast's 36-point loss to Perth on Saturday.

Cole had a team-high 32 disposals, five marks and four tackles as he looks to regain a spot in the top-tier team.

First-round draft pick Bo Allan (23 disposals, seven marks) continues to knock down the door for a debut, while fellow defenders Rhett Bazzo (26 disposals, eight marks) and Harvey Johnston (23, eight) were equally busy down back.

Ruck Bailey Williams (21 disposals, 25 hitouts, one goal), midfielder Clay Hall (26, seven inside-50s) and SSP signing Sandy Brock (14, four marks) impressed after being omitted from the Eagles' side that faced the Bombers on Friday night.

Small forward Noah Long kicked one goal to go with his 17 disposals and five marks, while uncapped duo Malakai Champion and Jobe Shanahan, along with one-gamer Loch Rawlinson, kicked two goals each.

Midifelder Lucca Grego (22 disposals), Tyler Brockman (10, four marks), Jack Petruccelle (11), Harry Barnett (nine) and Coen Livingstone (three, one goal) were other AFL-listed Eagles in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sandringham at Mission Whitten Oval, Sunday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

