SYDNEY will be hoping to bounce straight back to winning ways when it hosts Port Adelaide at the SCG on Easter Sunday.

The injury-hit Swans are 2-3 after falling to Collingwood last time out, but simply must hang in there until some of their stars, including Errol Gulden, Tom Papley and Callum Mills, return.

The Power stunned Hawthorn in Gather Round with an impressive win to also move into a 2-3 record.

The Swans have recalled Justin McInerney from suspension and he is joined by Lewis Melican and Aaron Francis in the side. Peter Ladhams and Angus Sheldrick have been dropped, while Joel Amartey is out with a hamstring injury.

Ken Hinkley has made just one change to his side, with Darcy Byrne-Jones replacing Joe Berry.

Easter Sunday night will see the Western Bulldogs (2-3) and St Kilda (3-2) meet in another intriguing clash at Marvel Stadium.

Another side struggling with injuries, the Dogs have lost back-to-back games ahead of the encounter with the Saints.

St Kilda’s three-match winning streak came to an end with defeat to Greater Western Sydney in round five.

The Saints have been a much-improved side so far in 2025 and would love to capitalise on their return to Marvel Stadium after playing three of their first five games in Adelaide.

Liam Henry and Arie Schoenmaker are in for the Saints, in place of Tobie Travaglia and Zak Jones, while the Dogs have received a massive boost with captain Marcus Bontempelli in for his first game of the season, with James Harmes (foot) out.