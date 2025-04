The Match Review Officer's findings from Saturday's matches in round six are in

John Noble takes a mark during Gold Coast's match against Richmond in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender John Noble has been fined for attempting to trip an opponent during the loss to Richmond on Saturday night.

Noble has been fined $1500 for his instinctive kick at Tiger Jack Ross on Marvel Stadium.

He was one of four players sanctioned from Saturday's action in round six.