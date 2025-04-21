Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Emmelie Fiedler and Dana Hooker. Pictures: AFL Photos

DANA Hooker played her first game of footy since November 2023, lacing up for Subiaco's win after giving birth to her second child last year.

She was one of many AFLW players who ran out for various state league clubs over the weekend, but unfortunately for St Kilda's Emmelie Fiedler, it is her last game of the year after rupturing her ACL in Sandringham's VFLW season opener.

VFLW

North Melbourne-Werribee 9.11 (65) d Carlton 2.5 (17)

Reigning premier North Melbourne – now aligned with Werribee – got its season off to a strong start with a late flurry of goals against Carlton.

Grand Final best on ground medallist Nyakoat Dojiok kicked three goals for the Roos, while Madeleine Di Cosmo and former Southern Saint Tessa Boyd each won 24 disposals for the day.

Carlton opted to play five of its AFLW-listed players. Erone Fitzpatrick (14 disposals, six clearances) made an impressive return from an ACL injury, using her speed through the midfield before being withdrawn from the game with a hamstring concern in the second half. Lila Keck (15 disposals, four tackles) took some time to warm into the game.

Draftee Lou-Lou Field (13 disposals) took up a lockdown role in defence, and Brooke Vickers (13 disposals, 10 tackles) played her first match since 2023 after a hamstring injury kept her on the sidelines last year.

Amelia Velardo (15 disposals, four marks) staked her claim for the defensive vacancy left by Kerryn Peterson this year.

Sandringham 8.5 (53) d Darebin 3.3 (21)

A strong first outing as Sandringham, the Zebras did the damage in the first and third quarters to secure victory over Darebin.

Nine AFLW-listed Saints played in the black and yellow. Unfortunately for ruck Emmelie Fiedler her day ended in disaster, rupturing her ACL and putting her out for the 2025 AFLW season.

Natalie Plane (16 disposals, six marks), J'Noemi Anderson (16 disposals, one goal), and Hannah Stuart (15 disposals, six marks) led the side for touches.

Draftees Zoe Besanko (eight disposals, one goal) and Kyle Forbes (15 disposals, six marks) impressed, with the former also offering support in the ruck.

New recruit Charlotte Baskaran had 11 disposals, Darcy Guttridge kicked a goal, while Charlotte Simpson and Kiera Whiley were also in action, but had quieter days.

For Darebin, 2018 Western Bulldogs AFLW premiership player Nicole Callinan kicked two of the side's three goals.

Box Hill 14.4 (88) d Geelong 4.6 (30)

Former St Kilda forward Jess Matin did plenty of damage on the scoreboard for Box Hill, with three goals from seven disposals, while a pair of Hawthorn AFLW train-ons Stasia Stevenson (16 disposals, two goals) and Maddison Torpey (13 disposals, 18 hitouts) were impressive.

New Geelong captain Melanie Staunton (20 disposals, nine tackles) led the way for the Cats, while Jemima Woods, Poppy Schaap, Hayley Peck, and Stephanie O'Kane all hit the scoreboard.

Collingwood 7.5 (47) d Casey 3.1 (19)

Despite having seven AFLW players on the field to Collingwood's zero, Casey struggled to contain the Pies' forward line as they ran away in the second half.

Georgia Gall kicked an impressive goal from the ruck for the Demons, while Megan Fitzsimon (18 disposals, four clearances) and Ryleigh Wotherspoon (16 disposals, 13 tackles) were prolific.

Saraid Taylor (11 disposals, five tackles) and Gabrielle Colvin (10 disposals) also ran out for Casey, as did draftees Maggie Mahony (11 disposals, 10 tackles) and Amelia Dethridge (six disposals).

For the victors, new recruit Chloe Hunt was impressive with three goals, and former Richmond, Gold Coast, and Carlton AFLW forward Courtney Jones kicked two of her own.

Captain Dom Carbone finished the day with 22 disposals and 10 tackles.

Dom Carbone in action during the AAMI State Game Women's match between the VFLW and SANFLW on April 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Port Melbourne 7.7 (49) d Essendon 4.6 (30)

A strong last quarter allowed Port Melbourne to pull away from the Bombers to post a win to open its season.

Kaitlyn O'Keefe, Jordan Mifsud and Georgia Booth each dobbed two goals for the Borough, while Ava Seton and Eloise Ashley-Cooper led the way with 16 disposals and nine tackles apiece.

Four AFLW-listed Bombers took to the field. New ruck Courtney Murphy recorded 19 hitouts for the day, while draftee Holly Ridewood gathered nine possessions. Chloe Adams (17 disposals, eight tackles) was impressive, and Mia Van Dyke finished with eight disposals and four tackles.

Williamstown 4.4 (28) d Western Bulldogs 2.6 (18)

2024 minor premier Williamstown got off to a strong start, kicking the last three goals of the game to run over the top of the Western Bulldogs.

Teagan Brett did the damage on the scoreboard for the victors with two goals, while Emily Eaves led the side for possessions with 18.

Former Collingwood and Richmond player Sarah Sansonetti (24 disposals, six marks) was impressive for the Western Bulldogs in a losing cause, with Mary Sandral and Mali McLeod hitting the scoreboard.

SANFLW

North Adelaide 8.9 (57) d Central District 3.4 (22)

Julia Clark was the star for victor North Adelaide, with a game-high 32 disposals to go with her two goals and six clearances, while Aprille Crooks also dobbed two for the Roosters.

Returning from last week's SANFLW v VFLW game, Katelyn Rosenzweig kept herself atop the goalkicking tally with one from 15 disposals for Central District.

South Adelaide 7.5 (47) d Glenelg 4.7 (31)

Not even a 34-disposal, six-clearance performance from Jess Bates could land Glenelg its first win of the season, as former Gold Coast and Melbourne AFLW player Jordann Hickey kicked three important goals for South Adelaide.

Woodville-West Torrens 6.4 (40) d West Adelaide 3.4 (22)

In-form midfielder Christina Leuzzi (20 disposals, 10 clearances) and ruck Leah Cutting (32 disposals, 14 disposals) returned from last week's state game in style, helping Woodville-West Torrens to a fifth-straight win to start the season.

The club remains undefeated atop the ladder under the watchful eye of coach Narelle Smith.

Adelaide AFLW premiership player Hannah Button (11 disposals, nine tackles) and Ruby Ballard (11 tackles, one goal), sister of Adelaide's Abbie, were important for West Adelaide.

Sturt 7.3 (45) d Norwood 6.6 (42)

Isobel Kuiper dominated for Sturt in a narrow win with 26 disposals, 14 tackles and 11 clearances, while Kiana Lee kicked four goals in Norwood's losing campaign.

Younger sister of Port Adelaide's Molly, Charlee Brooksby had five touches for the Redlegs, as she prepares for her draft year in 2026.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye for the Easter weekend.

WAFLW

Subiaco 4.10 (34) d East Fremantle 3.2 (20)

West Coast veteran Dana Hooker made her triumphant return from pregnancy, playing her first game since November 2023, and played an important hand in keeping Subiaco undefeated. She finished the game with 23 disposals, seven tackles, and six inside 50s.

Former Melbourne and West Coast player Krstel Petrevski (31 disposals, one goal) was prolific as ever for Subiaco, as was former Sydney pair Paige Sheppard (28 disposals, seven tackles) and Lisa Steane (28 disposals, eight marks).

Former Fremantle ruck Sarah Wielstra (20 disposals, one goal) was impressive for East Fremantle.

Claremont 7.5 (47) d South Fremantle 4.1 (25)

Delisted Eagle Sasha Goranova (22 disposals, nine tackles) was instrumental in Claremont's win, keeping the club undefeated to start 2025, and Megan Green and Sarah Viney each kicked two goals.

Meanwhile Fremantle draftee Indi Strom played for South Fremantle, netting seven disposals in the loss.

Swan Districts 5.7 (37) d Peel Thunder 4.6 (30)

With its seven-point win, Swan Districts has edged ahead of Peel on the ladder thanks to the work of Carys D'Addario (30 disposals, eight tackles) and Isabella Edgley (30 disposals, five tackles) around the footy, and Kayley King's two goals.

Fremantle pair Matilda Banfield (14 disposals, one goal) and Evie Parker (nine disposals, one goal) played their second game for Peel since signing with the Dockers.

East Perth 6.6 (42) d Perth 5.3 (33)

East Perth enjoyed a spread of six different goalkickers to claim its first win of the season, with goals to Mia Pappas, Courtney Lindgren, Meg McAullay, Stefany Stack, Taylor Drummond and Keeley Smith.

Former St Kilda player Isabella Shannon (25 disposals, seven inside 50s) was impressive for the Jess Sedunary-coached Perth.

The pair spent time together at the Saints back in 2020 and 2021.