Kane Cornes believes the Swans have hurt Tom McCartin with constant positional changes in 2025

Tom McCartin in action during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TOM McCartin experiment is hurting Sydney's best defender and should be abandoned, according to Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes.

Cornes has criticised new Swans coach Dean Cox, who has trialled McCartin both forward and back during Sydney's 2-4 start to the season.

Having spent most of the summer in the forward half, McCartin started the year up the ground but shifted back a few weeks into the season, before he was swung forward again on Sunday as the injury-hit Swans looked for scoring options.

The 25-year-old had just three disposals in the first half against Port Adelaide before he was again shifted back into defence, with Cornes saying the inconsistency of McCartin's role this season is hurting him and the club.

"The use of Tom McCartin has just been so hampering for his football," Cornes told First Up on AFL.com.au.

"He started the pre-season as a forward, that lasted two weeks, then he's a defender because it was so obvious that they desperately needed him as a defender, then someone gets injured so we're going to make him a forward again, then he goes back and then he's a forward.

"What meetings is he going to during the week?

"McCartin is a gun intercepting defender ... if there's one way to derail an individual season, it's the way that Dean Cox has used his gun key back."

The Swans have been hit hard by unavailability throughout this season, with McCartin's initial move forward coming as Hayden McLean and Logan McDonald were hit by injuries in the pre-season.

Lewis Melican and Joel Amartey then copped injuries as the season got underway, forcing a further re-think.

While Cornes acknowledged the personnel issues, he said it was obvious McCartin's best role is in defence.

"Use other options, don't use your best intercepting defender," he said.

"Put (Nick) Blakey forward, spin the magnets in other ways, do it with Melican or (Joel) Hamling. Because you're going to get the same output.

"McCartin touched the footy seven times (on Sunday) – he's not a forward. He's a great key defender who takes the opposition's best and then intercepts the ball. If you're going to do it, do it with someone else.

"I'm questioning whether he's a forward at all. I don't see there's one aspect of his game that he looks like a natural forward."

Tom McCartin tackles Miles Bergman during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After Sunday's loss, Cox acknowledged McCartin had not been effective forward, adding Aaron Francis – who kicked three goals in the final term after coming on as the sub – will likely get another chance against Gold Coast next week.

"Tommy, by his own admission, would say tonight wasn't a great night," Cox said.

"It didn't work. Happy to change it and try and find different avenues, whether it's ahead of the ball or behind the ball.

"(Francis) has probably warranted another opportunity to play again.

"To his credit, he came back fit in the pre-season and has been an emergency for most weeks this year ... he's just said, 'I'm just going to keep working and when I get my opportunity, I'm available and ready for it'."

McCartin and Sydney's forwards weren't helped on Sunday by the Swans' forward entries as Port duo Aliir Aliir (nine intercepts) and Esava Ratugolea (five) dominated in defence, with Cornes also criticising Sydney's ball movement.

"Didn't they butcher the footy? Kicking it to outnumbers, or kicking long, high balls that did not give their forwards a chance whatsoever," Cornes said.

"I'm not sure why they've broken down so badly. Part of it is clearly personnel ... but some of these decisions going inside forward 50 were deplorable."