With a first win under his belt Simon Goodwin looks to face Richmond with a bolstered backline

Steven May during the round five match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is optimistic star defender Steven May will return for its Anzac Day Eve clash with Richmond.

The Demons were able to break through for their first win of 2025, ending a woeful 0-5 start to the season, by upstaging Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday.

May was struggling with a foot issue last week, but was declared fit to take on the Dockers.

However, the 33-year-old suffered a groin strain at training and was pulled from the team on Friday.

Young defender Judd McVee is also expected to join May in the line-up, having recovered from a serious hamstring injury suffered in the pre-season.

Judd McVee during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields, April 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"(May) was very close last week, it was a slight niggle to the groin but we feel confident he’s made some big progression,” Demons coach Simon Goodwin said on Tuesday.

"He's huge, personnel plays a big part but so does method and Steven is a big driver in our team 'D' (defence).

"I thought our backs held up incredibly well. Tom McDonald did a fantastic job in leading that defensive unit, but we get Steven May hopefully this week, Judd McVee hopefully this week.

"(May's) got a few things he's got to work through (on Tuesday), but we're positive that he'll be able to do that and get through."